Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Danish royals visit Oslo

Oslo was the destination of the Danish royal couple’s second state visit since succeeding Margrethe II earlier this year.

King Frederik and Queen Mary spent Wednesday in Oslo, where they first went on a hike in the city’s forests before being given a tour of the Bjørvika neighbourhood by Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

The party visited the new sauna facilities behind the Munch Museum and enjoyed performances by Danish and Norwegian children’s choirs.

The state visit ended on Wednesday, and the Danish royals hosted a visit aboard the royal ship Dannebrog.

Strike threat could still affect supermarkets

Talks between the union umbrella Fellesforbundet and the employer organisation Virke resulted in an agreement for warehouse workers and drivers on Thursday morning.

The talks initially broke down on April 24th before heading to mediation. The agreement was reached after eight hours of overtime talks.

A potential strike could have affected supermarket shelves across Norway. Major wholesalers, such as Asko and Coop, are among the companies that could have been affected.

Threefold increase in antisemitism cases

Norway has seen a sharp increase in reported antisemitism cases this year, according to the police’s body for hate crimes.

In the first quarter of last year, there were just eight registered cases compared to 21 this year, the Christian newspaper Vårt Land reports.

According to the National Center for Hate Crime, there has been a clear uptick in hate crimes since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th and the subsequent war.

Norwegian state and farmers reach an agreement on agricultural settlement

Farmers and the government have agreed on a fresh agricultural settlement, broadcaster NRK reported on Thursday morning.

Full clarification on the settlement will be provided at a joint press conference at 11:30am.

A potential agreement comes after the state and farmers entered full negotiations on May 7th. The farmers presented their demands on April 26th, and the state put forward its offer on May 6th.

Farmers initially asked for a package amounting to 3.9 billion kroner, while the state initially offered 2.62 billion kroner.