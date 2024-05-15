Norway to enjoy warm sunny weather on May 17th

Advertisement

Norway’s two biggest cities could be treated to great weather on May 17th. Both Bergen and Oslo will see temperatures of between 15 and 20 degrees and clear skies.

“The weather will be quite good in Eastern Norway. It will probably be up to 20 degrees,” Susanne Moen Olsen, meteorologist on duty at StormGeo, told broadcaster TV 2.

The forecast will come as good news to the many hundreds of thousands who will either be participating in or watching a Constitution Day parade.

While many will enjoy the weather, the heat could make wearing a bunad, a traditional folk costume made from wool and featuring heavy embroidery and jewellery, uncomfortable for long spells.

A forecast from Yr shows that Bregen could enjoy highs of 24 degrees on May 17th. This means that the record for the warmest-ever Constitution Day in Bergen could be broken. The record was set in 2019 and highs of 24.3 degrees were recorded.

Trondheim was set to have decent weather, as is most of the rest of the country.

“Generally, the weather should be quite good. In Nordland, it will be up to 15 degrees at least,” Moen Olsen said.

Tromsø and Bodø, the two biggest cities in north Norway, will see highs of 16 and 21 degrees, respectively, although both places will have chilly lows of 5 degrees.

Stavanger will have highs of 22 degrees and lows of 10 degrees, along with a light breeze. Kristiansand will have highs of 16 degrees but more brisk winds of between 25.2 and 40 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, in Ålesund, the weather will be around 19 degrees with a gentle breeze.

One thing to be wary of was the tradition of grilling on May 17th, as a yellow danger warning for forest fires has been issued across large parts of southern and eastern Norway.

Below you can see a forecast for May 17th from Yr posted onto X (formerly Twitter).