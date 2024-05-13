Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Norway's government earmark police and defence spending as priorities

Defence, the police, and emergency preparedness are all areas where the government will increase its spending when it unveils its revised national budget on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has already announced that strengthening the Norwegian Armed Forces was at the top of his priority list. The increased investment will ensure that Norway will reach NATO's two percent target.

Overall, the armed forces could expect to receive up to 7 billion kroner more in the budget.

Norway eyes fourfold increase in aid to Gaza

The Norwegian government has announced a proposal to significantly increase its humanitarian aid to Gaza, raising the allocation from 250 million to 1 billion kroner, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) reports.

Development Minister Anne Beathe Tvinnereim stated that this increase is intended to provide life-saving emergency aid, including food, water, fuel, and medicines.

This decision comes in response to the dire conditions in Gaza since the onset of the war on October 7th last year.

Advertisement

The revised national budget, presented on Tuesday, will include plans for reallocating unused aid funds to support this initiative.

Dairy dispute: Synnøve Finden files complaint against Tine

Synnøve Finden, a Norwegian dairy company, has lodged a complaint with the Norwegian Competition Authority against Tine, accusing the dairy giant of abusing its dominant position in the market.

The complaint highlights Tine's dual role as both a market regulator and a commercial entity, which Synnøve Finden claims gives Tine unfair advantages and limits competition.

Specifically, Synnøve Finden alleges that Tine has manipulated payment terms to disadvantage its competitors.

Tine's CEO, Ann-Beth Freuchen, has responded to the allegations, describing them as "groundless and incorrect."

Municipalities will receive more money from the government

Norway's local authorities are set to have more room to manoeuvre due to the revised national budget.

Local authorities that refused to merge with their neighbours will also benefit from the increased funding. This hasn't been the case in recent years, and authorities that refused mergers have claimed they have missed out financially as a result.

"The municipal whip will be removed from the income system. It is a tool that the Conservative Party put in to punish municipalities that did not join forces," Erling Sande, minister for local authorities, told the Norwegian newswire NTB.

However, while 215 areas will benefit from the proposed change, 141 municipalities may end up worse off.

Municipalities that receive below the average municipal income will also have their finances boosted.