Norwegian Air Shuttle pilots threaten summer strike

A mediation deadline of May 31st has been set with Norwegian Air Shuttle pilots, the Norwegian Pilot Union and the airline yet to agree on a package for wages and working conditions, business news site E24 reports.

The leader of the organisation representing pilots, Alf Hansen, said that there would be a “great danger of a strike” if the pilots’ demands were not met.

Hansen said that pilots were asking for a better work-life balance as part of the proposed collective bargaining agreement.

“We pilots have to be at work when most people want to go out and travel, but like others we also have to have a life with the family outside of work. Demands have therefore been put forward for a more even workload and a longer notification period for changes to the work programme,” he said.

“Through difficult periods and reconstruction in the company, we have contributed to growth and profits. Now is the time to close the pay gap for colleagues in the company who work at other bases in Europe. The company must realise that we are part of a European labour market and must be paid accordingly,” he added.

The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) would also be negotiating on behalf of the airline.

Norwegian has recovered from a difficult financial situation in recent years and was given the green light to complete the acquisition of the regional airline Widerøe at the end of last year.

During the airline’s last quarterly presentation, CEO Geir Karlsen said that the company hoped for a “record summer season.”