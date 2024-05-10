Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Inflation slows again

Norway’s Consumer Price Index rose 3.6 percent between April last year and the same month this year, according to figures from the national data agency Statistics Norway.

Between April and March, the CPI is 0.3 percentage points lower than the twelve-month growth in March.

“Price growth decreased for the fourth month in a row in April. Prices are still higher than they were at the same time last year for most goods and services, but they are generally rising more slowly than before,” Espen Kristiansen at Statistics Norway said.

The cost of food remains one of the key contributors to inflation in Norway.

“The rise must be seen in the context of the fact that large offer campaigns in connection with Easter dampened prices in March. Now we get the effect of prices rising again after being on offer,” Kristiansen said.

Russ season causing a nuisance

Police have received reports in all areas of the country of russ students causing a nuisance with loud noise late into the night.

“There are people who cannot sleep at all. They are patient with the russ initially, but say that houses and furniture are shaking and that children are kept awake,” operations manager Lise Bjørnsund in the Southeast police district told the Norwegian newswire NTB.

Russ is when final-year students in Norway party for four to six weeks before their final exams and in the run-up to Constitution Day.

There is growing political pressure against several aspects of the celebrations in Norway. One change would be to move the partying until after exams and measures to cut down on bullying and the exploitation of people.

Large section of Oslo’s metro to close during summer

Subway lines 4 and 5 from Hasle and Løren to Vestli in Oslo will close between June 30th and July 19th. The closure is for maintenance on the Grorud line.

“This maintenance is necessary to avoid that the subway may have to run at a reduced speed due to wear and tear,” Thor Georg Sælid in Sporveien told Aftenposten.

A bus replacement service will be in place for the affected lines.

The government wants to redistribute tax to poorer municipalities

Norway’s government wants to move tax money from rich local authorities to poorer ones, this would affect, for example, large cities like Oslo.

Municipalities that receive below-average tax revenues would receive around 2 billion kroner more between them.