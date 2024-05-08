Norway to consider alternatives to deportation in cases with children

Advertisement

The country's justice ministry announced it instructed the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) to temporarily halt deportation cases involving children.

The suspension of deportations in cases where children are involved will apply until a new set of rules is put in place by the authorities.

Norway's government has said that it would work on new guidelines for deportation cases where the party facing expulsion has children in Norway.

"The government believes that, to a greater extent than today, a reaction other than deportation should be considered if the person who has broken the Immigration Act has children in Norway," the Norwegian Ministry of Justice wrote on its website.

However, exceptions to the suspension have been made, including "particularly serious breaches" of the country's asylum rules and those who would not be granted residence anyway.

The suspension follows an agreement between the minority government, which consists of the Labour and Centre parties, and its budgetary partner, the Socialist Left Party.

"Finally, children who grow up in Norway will, as a general rule, not have to see their mother and father forcibly deported," Birgit Oline Kjerstad an MP for the Socialist Left Party said to public broadcaster NRK.

Advertisement

In a press release, the government announced that one solution to deportation was to increase the time it takes for the person in question to be eligible for permanent residence.

Additionally, the government plans to have the new regulations in place at some point this year.