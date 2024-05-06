Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Electric cars barred from public transport lanes in Oslo

Oslo has implemented a change to its traffic rules and from today, Monday, May 6th, electric vehicles are no longer allowed in public transport lanes.

This move is expected to increase overall traffic volume by up to 20 percent.

Halvard Gavelstad, a project manager for traffic at the National Road Administration, confirmed that traffic signs will be updated over the next two days.

The shift not only impacts motorists but also affects public transport users. Ruter, the public transport company, outlined several adjustments:

1. Various bus lines, including bus line 37 and regional buses from the west, will follow altered routes.

2. New stops will be introduced, while some stops will be closed.

3. Delays are expected due to heightened congestion on the roads.

Gavelstad emphasised the importance of using public transport, along with walking or cycling, to mitigate potential traffic jams resulting from the relocation of electric cars to regular lanes.

The new regulation will remain in effect for three years.

Record for seafood exports in April

April was a record month for Norway's seafood exports, driven largely by the weakened Norwegian krone.

According to Norway's Seafood Council, exports surged to 13.9 billion kroner last month, marking a 7 percent increase from April last year.

Christian Chramer, the director of the Seafood Council, attributed this growth to the depreciation of the krone against the euro and the US dollar compared to last year.

Despite a decade-low export volume for cod, its value has never been higher. This spike in value is attributed to reduced quotas and heightened demand, particularly due to sanctions against Russia.

Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint in Nordre Follo

A taxi driver was robbed at Tårnåsen in Nordre Follo, Akershus County, where a passenger threatened them with a knife and stole the vehicle.

However, swift police action led to the perpetrator's arrest after the car was intercepted on the E6 in Vestby.

Following the incident, the E6 was temporarily closed southbound at the Follotunnel but has since reopened.

Sandefjord robbery: Suspects still at large

The police are yet to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for robbing 15 women at a party in a private residence at Breidablikk in Sandefjord, Vestfold County.

Reports indicate that two masked people armed with firearms disrupted the gathering on Sunday night.

Despite ongoing efforts, the suspects' identities remain unknown, with at least two people still at large, according to the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK).