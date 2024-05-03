Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Shortage of Norwegian eggs expected to last throughout 2024

Norwegian supermarkets have grappled with a widespread shortage of eggs since last spring, with the shortages making national headlines numerous times over the past 12 months.

On Friday, Nortura, the agricultural cooperative in Norway responsible for the egg market, said there may be a slight shortage of Norwegian eggs in the shops until 2025.

The reason is that too few eggs are produced in Norway.

"In an attempt to recruit more producers, Nortura has increased the price we pay for eggs to our producers," communications advisor Matilda Aronsson at Nortura said in a press release.

The shortage of Norwegian eggs will be addressed with imported eggs, according to Nortura.

Yellow danger warning for grass and heather fires in parts of Norway

Meteorologists have issued a yellow danger warning for grass and heather fires, which applies to parts of eastern and southwestern Norway.

"Vegetation can easily catch fire, and large areas can be affected," the meteorologists said.

The danger warning applies from Thursday afternoon until "significant" rainfall occurs.

"Be especially careful with open fires where there is dry grass or leaves from last year," they added.

The Norwegian Directorate for Emergency Preparedness has decided to deploy two additional forest fire helicopters from May 3rd to May 5th.

Passengers forced to leave Widerøe flight after fire alarm went off

Passengers had to leave the plane after a Widerøe flight that was supposed to travel between Bergen and Kristiansand Airport Kjevik ran into problems on Thursday.

The reason for the plane's evacuation was that the fire alarm went off in the toilet, according to the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK).

The issue occurred before the plane took off.

New fraud wave in Finnmark

The police department in Finnmark has issued a warning about a surge in fraud attempts across the region.

There have been multiple reports of scammers attempting to get access to people's sensitive information like BankID.

The fraudsters impersonate both law enforcement officers and bailiffs.

Lars Rune Hagen, the operations manager at the Finmark Police Department, said it was important for people to stay vigilant.

"If you encounter unusual inquiries regarding your BankID or other sensitive data, exercise caution," he said, adding that police never request account numbers or BankID information over the phone.

The perpetrators employ a technique known as spoofing, which enables them to pretend to call from Norwegian numbers.