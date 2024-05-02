Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Norway, Sweden, and Finland to enhance military border cooperation

In light of security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Sweden's and Finland's NATO membership, Norway, Sweden, and Finland have decided to join forces to strengthen collaboration on cross-border transport corridors.

On Tuesday, Norway's Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård emphasised the need for closer ties with Nordic neighbours to address shared military needs.

"The security policy situation following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and Sweden's and Finland's entry into NATO makes it necessary to cooperate more closely," Nygård said in a press release.

With Norway serving as a crucial transit point for military personnel and equipment, the three countries aim to fortify infrastructure such as roads, bridges, railways, ports, and airports.

The agreement outlines plans for enhancing military mobility, crafting a long-term Nordic strategy for cross-border connections, and regular cooperation and exercises.

One of Norway's leading housing suppliers declares bankruptcy

Boligpartner, a prominent housing supplier in Norway, has announced bankruptcy, as reported by the newspaper Østrlendingen.

The managing director of BP Gruppen Norge AS, Eskild Wedvik, said the decision was quite challenging, according to a press release cited by the local newspaper Hamar Arbeiderblad.

"This is a difficult day for everyone at Boligpartners… We have fought hard... The goal has always been to save a large workplace and a strong brand built over 30 years," Wedvik said.

Despite efforts to navigate financial difficulties in a changing housing market and a turnover exceeding 1 billion kroner in 2022, the company ultimately faced insurmountable challenges.

Last week, all Norwegian construction sites under Boligpartner ceased operations.

Electric cars banned from Oslo and Akershus public transport lanes

Starting May 6th, electric cars will no longer be allowed to drive in the public transport lanes of Oslo and Akershus, according to the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK).

The ban, enforced around the clock, is a temporary measure set to last at least three years, as announced by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration.

Since 2003, electric vehicles have been able to use public transport lanes. However, due to the increasing number of electric cars utilising these lanes, particularly during rush hours, buses have experienced significant delays.

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration hopes that restricting electric cars from public transport lanes can alleviate traffic challenges and improve public transport efficiency in the capital area.

Norwegian government allocates 286 million kroner for leisure activities

Under a new initiative, the Norwegian government is unveiling 43 measures aimed at enhancing cultural, sports, and outdoor engagement in the country.

Priorities include lowering activity costs, broadening accessibility, and addressing concerns about social inequality.

Norwegian Minister for Culture and Equality, Lubna Jaffery, emphasised the importance of supporting children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

"Voluntary organisations nationwide are doing an incredible job for children and young people, but these are tough times for many. We're witnessing rising prices leading to decreased participation. It's typically the children from families with limited resources and connections who are most affected. We all have a collective responsibility to address this," Jaffery said.

In addition to the 286 million kroner, the government also earmarked 1.9 billion kroner for municipal sports facilities, an increase of 180 million from the previous year.

Measles cases confirmed in Hønefoss kindergarten

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) has told the newspaper Dagbladet that two children attending a kindergarten in Hønefoss in Viken County have been diagnosed with measles.

Despite the confirmed cases, the NIPH reassured the public, stating they do not anticipate major outbreaks similar to those seen in Great Britain in recent months.