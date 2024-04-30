Norway to get a taste of summer with 20C days this week

Advertisement

Warm air from southern Europe will combine with a high pressure zone which will bring clear skies and sunshine, with summery weather coming towards the end of the week, Norway's national weather forecaster Yr has reported.

"Thursday and Friday especially will be nice," Ingrid Villa, a meteorologist at the Norwegian Meteorological Institute, told the public broadcaster NRK. "Then we will probably get temperatures of over 20 degrees Celsius in some places."

Patches of 20C warmth are expected both in western Norway around Bergen and in Western Norway around Oslo, with the area around Tromsø expected to have slightly cooler weather, although Villa said that "it will absolutely be something like summer there too".

The warm sunny weather is, however, expected to pass northern Norway by, with grey overcast skies expected for much of this week.

But if you think summer has come to Norway to stay, you risk disappointment as much cooler temperatures are expected next week.

"There's nothing unusual in getting an early taste of summer in April and the start of May, and then we can quickly go back to cooler more spring-like weather," Villa said.