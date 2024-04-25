Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Airspace over southern Norway closed due to technical issues

The airspace over the whole of southern Norway was closed due to technical problems at the Oslo Control Centre on Thursday morning, airport operator Avinor has said.

“Significant delays are expected. Duration is currently unknown. We encourage all travellers to adhere to the information they receive from their airline. We apologise for the inconvenience this causes. This is all the information we have at the moment. We will come back with more information,” Avinor said.

By around 8:30am, no flights had left Oslo Gardermoen Airport since 6am, according to Avinor.

Air traffic partially reopened at 9am.

Broadcaster TV 2 reported that the airspace in southern Norway would be restricted until at least 11am.

Norway’s Equinor sees profits plummet

Equinor’s net profit dropped 46 percent during the first quarter due to falling gas prices, the company announced Tuesday.

The company’s net profit for the first quarter was 2.67 billion dollars, compared to 4.96 billion during the same quarter a year before.

Equinor is one of several energy giants to see profits fall following surging gas prices in 2022 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Finance minister promises more money for the police

Norway’s government will meet to finalise changes to the national budget for 2024 on Thursday, and finance minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said that police will receive a "clear focus" from the government.

“There will be extra funds for the police in the revised national budget. They are under great pressure and do an important job for your safety and mine,” Vedum told the Norwegian newswire NTB.

He added, “There will still be a clear investment in helping to improve the everyday economy of people throughout the country.”

The government will unveil its revised national budget on May 14th. So far, the government has announced three areas of spending, defence, the police, and the welfare state.

Norway must cut climate footprint to reach 1.5 target

The average Norwegian emits around 7.8 tonnes of CO2 per year, with everyday life in the country incompatible with reaching the target of restricting global warming to 1.5 degrees.

The measures that can make the most difference are eating less meat, flying abroad less, switching to electric cars, and buying fewer new goods.

This is according to an analysis by the Hot or Cool Institute for The Future in Our Hands.