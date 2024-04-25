Flights from southern Norway disrupted by airspace closure

Advertisement

A technical fault closed Norway’s airspace on Thursday morning, with state-run airport Avinor attributing the issue to a technical problem at the Oslo air traffic control centre.

At around 6:30am, the air traffic in southern Norway was fully closed before partially reopening at 9am. Air traffic then fully reopened at 9:30am.

The closure led to many flights in and out of southern Norway being delayed. The delays will continue throughout the day even though the airspace has been fully reopened.

“Now the planes can go as normal. There will, of course, be major delays throughout the day,” Avinor press officer Monica Fasting told TV 2.

Avinor has advised travellers to follow the advice given to them by airlines.

“Do as normal if you do not receive any other message from your airline,” a press officer for Avinor told Norwegian newswire NTB.

Some flights were cancelled with passengers already aboard due to the disruption caused by the airspace closure.

