Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Norway calls for aid to Palestine to resume

Norway urged donors to resume their aid to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

The call came on Tuesday after an independent review group found that "Israel has yet to provide supporting evidence" for its claim that UNRWA employs more than 400 "terrorists."

However, it said some "neutrality issues" were found within the group.

"I am very pleased that countries like Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Japan and Sweden have already reversed their decisions and resumed funding to UNRWA," foreign minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement.

"I would now like to call on countries that have still frozen their contributions to UNRWA to resume funding," he added.

Norway was one of few major donors to continue its funding after claims made by Israel suggested that staff at the UNRWA participated in the attack launched by Hamas on October 7th.

Farmers to hand demands to the state this week

Negotiations between the agricultural sector and the state will begin on Friday.

The annual negotiations occur between the state and the Norwegian Farmers' Association and Norwegian Farmers' and Small Farmers' Association.

The timetable for this year's talks was revealed on Tuesday. The farmers and the government have until May 16th to reach an agreement.

Norway's Agriculture Minister has said increasing farmers' incomes was a priority, but the government currently lacks a majority in parliament to make such a thing a reality.

The talks come after farmers protested outside of Norway's parliament last week.

Two out of three oil jobs to disappear by 2050

More than 60,000 jobs in the oil sector will be gone by 2050, according to a report on the industry.

Meanwhile, the number of workers in green industries such as offshore wind, batteries, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage will increase by around 63,000.

Last year, around 95,000 people were employed in Norway's oil sector.

Majority of guide dog users have had issues with bikes and scooters

Some six out of ten guide dog users have reported issues with cyclists and the users of electric scooters.

"The survey shows that bicycles and electric scooters are a big problem for our guide dog users," Tommy Henriksen at the Norwegian Association of the Blind's guide dog school said.

Half of those who responded to a survey said they avoided certain areas due to cyclists, and one in three did not go out at certain times of day.

The problem was biggest in the cities, and the survey results were published for Guide Dog Day on Wednesday, April 24th.