Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Norway commits billions of kroner to boost Ukraine's air defence

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has announced a significant financial commitment to enhance Ukraine's air defence capabilities.

Speaking to broadcaster TV 2, Støre said there was an urgent need for increased protection against Russian missiles and drones that have inflicted damage and casualties on civilian infrastructure.

While the exact amount of the contribution remains undisclosed, Støre highlighted Ukraine's successful efforts thus far in defending itself against aerial threats.

The Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) reports that the amount is likely to be in the billions.

Fire danger warning issued for southern and northern Norway

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute has issued a warning for grass and heather fires in select regions of southern and northern Norway.

In southern areas, Østfold and parts of Akershus are affected, while in the north, the warning extends to snow-free areas in the outer regions of Nordland.

Meteorologists urged caution with open fires in outdoor settings until significant rainfall occurs or until new vegetation develops.

Stabbing incident near Oslo Central Station

A young man sustained injuries from a stabbing near Oslo Central Station, according to a police report, the newspaper Aftenposten reported.

While the injuries are serious, they are not life-threatening. The incident allegedly occurred inside a taxi just outside the station.

The motives behind the attack remain unclear, but Norwegian police have confiscated a knife believed to be the weapon used.

Several people matching descriptions were apprehended, though no arrests have been made yet.

The victim, identified as a 17-year-old male, is receiving medical attention.

Police shut down cannabis cafe in Oslo

A cannabis cafe recently opened in central Oslo faced immediate closure by police during the weekend.

Authorities swiftly intervened, contacting the person suspected of selling cannabis on-site and ensuring the stop of illegal activities.

The seller has been reported and questioned on-site, with both drugs and money confiscated. The venue, which attracted significant crowds, was promptly cleared without incident.

Law enforcement acted upon receiving a tip-off from concerned neighbours.