Norway's King Harald to reduce his workload
Norway's 87-year-old King Harald, who returned to work on Monday after nearly two months' sick leave, will reduce his workload due to his advanced age, the palace said.
Europe's oldest reigning monarch, who is in fragile health, contracted an infection while on holiday on the Malaysian island of Langkawi in late February.
He was repatriated on a medical transport flight to Norway, where he was fitted with a permanent pacemaker to replace a temporary one he received in Malaysia.
"His majesty the King is happy to be back and resume his duties," the palace said.
However, it said the monarch would "make adjustments to his schedule going forward, given his age", citing "a permanent reduction in the number and scope of activities".
Harald, who has been on the throne since 1991, needs crutches to get around and has suffered a series of health issues in recent years.
But he has dismissed speculation that he would follow the lead of his 83-year-old distant cousin Queen Margrethe II in Denmark and abdicate.
Crown Prince Haakon, 50, steps in as regent when the king is absent.
Comments
See Also
Europe's oldest reigning monarch, who is in fragile health, contracted an infection while on holiday on the Malaysian island of Langkawi in late February.
He was repatriated on a medical transport flight to Norway, where he was fitted with a permanent pacemaker to replace a temporary one he received in Malaysia.
"His majesty the King is happy to be back and resume his duties," the palace said.
However, it said the monarch would "make adjustments to his schedule going forward, given his age", citing "a permanent reduction in the number and scope of activities".
Harald, who has been on the throne since 1991, needs crutches to get around and has suffered a series of health issues in recent years.
But he has dismissed speculation that he would follow the lead of his 83-year-old distant cousin Queen Margrethe II in Denmark and abdicate.
Crown Prince Haakon, 50, steps in as regent when the king is absent.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.