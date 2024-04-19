Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

New health minister to be announced

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre will announce the new health minister today.

The Norwegian media reports that Jan Christian Vestre, the trade minister, will take over as health minister.

His appointment comes a week after Ingvild Kjerkol resigned due to her master’s being withdrawn for plagiarism.

Fisheries minister Cecilie Myrseth will take over as trade minister, and Marianne Sivertsen Næss will step into the post at the fisheries ministry.

Norway sent a billion kroner’s worth of military aid to Ukraine this winter

Over the winter, Norway donated military equipment from the Norwegian Armed Forces to the value of 1 billion kroner to Ukraine, the defence minister has said.

“The war in Ukraine is raging in full swing. Ukraine is in dire need of more military equipment. Norway has delivered important material to support them in their fight against Russia,” Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram told Norwegian newspaper VG.

“We and our allies are clear about our long-term support for Ukraine. Ukraine can count on continued solid support from Norway,” he added.

Earlier this week, foreign minister Espen Barth Eide announced an emergency aid package of 745 million kroner and said the country would work to obtain more ant-aircraft weapons for the country.

Train delays in eastern Norway

There are delays and cancellations on the Drammen and Asker lines due to a fault on a track switch between Oslo S and Nationaltheatret.

“We are working to correct the error. Currently, we do not know how long it will take,” Bane Nor said.

The L1, R12, R13, R14, L2, R21, R22, F4, F5, RE10, RE11, FLY1 and FLY2 trains are all affected by the issue .

Norway’s richest woman dead

Rannfrid Rasmussen, the main shareholder in the Rasmussen Group, has passed away.

According to Kapital’s ranking of Norway’s wealthiest individuals, she was the country’s richest woman with an estimated fortune of over 9 billion kroner.

She was 89 when she passed away on April 14th, with her passing announced in a newspaper obituary. She is survived by four children and a brother.