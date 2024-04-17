Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Norway’s UDI dismisses over 1,000 cases where deception is suspected

More than 1,000 cases where the UDI suspected that asylum and immigration applicants had lied have been dropped by the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI), public broadcaster NRK reports.

“We were in a situation where a large number of cases were created, but where our capacity was not in proportion to the amount of cases. This meant that we did not get a good enough grip on the matters that we believe are the most serious. At the same time, it led to a good number of these cases becoming very old,” director of the UDI Frode Forfang told NRK.

The dismissal comes after the Ministry of Justice told the UDI to close old cases last year. The UDI has decided that cases older than three years will no longer be investigated.

Interest rate cut likely to be delayed

Financial institution DNB Markets has said that the central bank will likely delay interest rate cuts until December.

The first cut was projected to arrive in September. DNB Markets believe an increase in real wages and a weak krone have increased inflationary pressure.

“As a result of stronger drive in the economy and a weak krone, Norges Bank will probably choose to postpone the first interest rate cut until December,” Kjersti Haugland at DNB Markets said.

Haugland said that after a first interest rate cut in December, the central bank will likely take a gradual and moderate approach to lowering rates.

PM saddened by vandalism to Jewish cemetery

Over the weekend, a Jewish cemetery in Trondheim was vandalized, something which Norway’s PM has condemned.

“It upsets me. I strongly distance myself from these actions, which are completely unacceptable in Norway,” Jonas Gahr Støre said to VG.

“I understand that such actions are frightening for Norwegian Jews. I emphasize that we should not bring the conflict from the Middle East home to Norway and turn it into a conflict between people in this country,” he said.

Trouble with train traffic in Oslo

Another signal issue has led to a train stoppage between Bryn and Grorud stations in Oslo.

Trains on the Sørlandsbanen are also affected by the issues. This affects trains between Oslo and Stavanger.