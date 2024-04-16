Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Housing prices rise across Norway, except in one area

Housing prices experienced a notable rise across most of the country, according to the industry organisation Real Estate Norway's (Eiendom Norge) regional report for the year's first quarter.

However, Hammerfest stood out as the sole area to record a decline, with prices falling by 4 percent.

Henning Lauridsen, CEO of Eiendom Norge, said that strong growth persists despite the challenging economic situation, which is characterised by inflation and high interest rates.

"There is strong (price) growth in most parts of the country," he said.

Several municipalities showcased robust housing market performance, with Bamble in Telemark, Vestby in Akershus, Notodden, Grimstad, Lillesand, and Færder all witnessing increases in home prices of over 6 percent.

General campfire ban in effect until September 15th

Starting Monday, a general campfire ban is in effect across Norway until September 15th. The ban includes lighting fires and barbecues in or near forests and other remote areas and is intended to prevent wildfires.

However, lighting fires under safe conditions is still permitted.

According to Thoralf Bjørnbakk Juva of the Østre Agder fire service, people can make fires as long as they ensure it cannot ignite surrounding terrain.

With over 100 fires reported nationwide so far this year, according to figures from the Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection (DSB), precautions are crucial.

Johan Marius Ly, department director at DSB, told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) that careless bonfires and open fires are common causes of forest fires, particularly during spring when dry grass and leaves from the previous year create highly flammable conditions.

Car thefts in Norway have risen in 2023

In 2023, there was a notable uptick in car thefts in Norway, with 2,709 reported cases, marking a 13.9 percent increase compared to the previous year, according to data from the industry organisation Finance Norway.

However, these figures remain relatively low compared to levels seen two decades ago.

According to If, an insurance company, after experiencing reduced activity during the pandemic, crimes of this nature are resurging.

Sigmund Clementz, communications manager at If, noted an increase in various types of profit-driven crimes. Car theft, in particular, often involves specialised gangs targeting specific makes and models intensively over periods of time.

Norway and Ukraine reach security agreement

On Monday, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide confirmed that Norway and Ukraine had reached a security agreement during his visit to Kyiv.

The agreement, anticipated since Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre's announcement in mid-February, is set to encompass long-term military, political, economic, and humanitarian support from Norway to Ukraine.

The agreement's specifics will be disclosed when Norway's PM meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj for the signing.