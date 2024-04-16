Norway and Ukraine pen security accord

Advertisement

"Norway will be providing long-term military, political, financial, and humanitarian support to Ukraine," Norway Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said after meeting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

"The agreement demonstrates our clear political commitment to continue to stand by Ukraine, as we have done since Russia's brutal, full-scale attack over two years ago," he added in a statement.

He said the deal will be signed and made public during Zelensky's next meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. Its date has yet to be announced.

Ukraine is seeking to bolster ties with its allies and appealing to them for arms and munitions as it struggles to fend off Russia's advance.

It has signed bilateral agreements with several other countries including Britain, France and Germany.

Norway has promised 75 billion kroner ($6.9 billion) in civil and military aid to Ukraine from 2023 to 2027.