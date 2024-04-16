Advertisement

War in Ukraine

Norway and Ukraine pen security accord

Published: 16 Apr, 2024 CET. Updated: Tue 16 Apr 2024 07:53 CET
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) shakes hands with Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide (L) during a joint press conference following their talks in Kyiv on April 15, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)

Norway said on Monday that it has struck a security accord with Ukraine as it fights off the invasion by their mutual neighbour Russia.

"Norway will be providing long-term military, political, financial, and humanitarian support to Ukraine," Norway Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said after meeting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

"The agreement demonstrates our clear political commitment to continue to stand by Ukraine, as we have done since Russia's brutal, full-scale attack over two years ago," he added in a statement.

He said the deal will be signed and made public during Zelensky's next meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. Its date has yet to be announced.

Ukraine is seeking to bolster ties with its allies and appealing to them for arms and munitions as it struggles to fend off Russia's advance.

It has signed bilateral agreements with several other countries including Britain, France and Germany.

Norway has promised 75 billion kroner ($6.9 billion) in civil and military aid to Ukraine from 2023 to 2027.

