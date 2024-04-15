Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Police report: Oslo's Grønland district plagued by criminal threats

An increase of violence and threats against shopkeepers has been reported in Oslo's Grønland district.

According to police reports obtained by the newspaper VG, criminals operate with relative impunity in Grønland and Vaterland.

A majority of business owners and employees in the area have encountered violence, threats, or harassment, according to the report.

Police officials labelled these reports as "highly worrying."

Joakim Dyrdal, assistant manager at the Oslo Police District's centre unit, acknowledged the need for action: "The analysis underscores the need for proactive measures to address the situation."

Fishing party fined 112,900 kroner for excessive fish load at Norwegian-Finish border

A fishing group en route from Norway to Finland face hefty fines after being intercepted by customs officials in Kautokeino.

As reported by the police, their haul exceeded regulations by 550 kilograms, resulting in a fine of 112,900 kroner.

The foreign tourists, stopped on Saturday night, accepted the six-figure penalty and proceeded on their journey, albeit without the excess fish.

Details regarding the number of people or their nationality remain undisclosed, according to Lars Rune Hagen, operations manager in the Finnmark Police District.

Norway's Tons of Rock festival poised to break records this summer

With over 130,000 tickets already sold, the Tons of Rock festival in June is shaping up to be Norway's cultural highlight of the year.

Festival manager Jarle Kvåle told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) that he expects a complete sell-out, making it one of the largest events in the country.

Reflecting on the festival's journey from humble beginnings in Halden a decade ago to its current grandeur at Ekebergsletta, Kvåle said he was very proud of its evolution.

Featuring a lineup boasting some of the world's premier rock acts, such as Metallica, securing tickets to Tons of Rock is becoming increasingly pressing for festivalgoers seeking to see their favourite metal and rock bands live.

Youth carrying knives: Rise in cases reported in Innlandet

An uptick in young people carrying weapons has been reported in Innlandet County.

In 2022, eight such cases were registered, a number that surged to 21 in 2023.

Anders Møllersen, a police attorney, noted that children as young as 12 have been involved in these cases over the past three years.

While many of the youth caught with weapons are already familiar to Norwegian law enforcement, for some, this was their first encounter with the legal system.