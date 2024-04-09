Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Oslo police concerned about increase in violence

Last year saw around 8,000 cases of violence reported in Oslo, Asker and Bærum. This was an increase of 430 compared to 2022.

The biggest increase in violence-related crime was threats. There was a 13 percent increase in the number of reports made about threats of violence.

"We are concerned about that," Grete Lien Metlid, head of investigation and intelligence in the Oslo police district, told public broadcaster NRK.

"We are keen to find more answers to what may be behind the numbers. Our analysts must continue to work on this," Metlid said.

The number of attempted murders in Oslo, Asker and Bærum also increased by 21 to 50 in 2023.

Norway joins five other countries in North Sea agreement

Norway has joined the United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany in a security agreement.

The six countries have signed a joint declaration, which makes it possible to share information.

Energy Minister Terje Aasland told NRK, "We have a common interest with our neighbours in the North Sea in protecting our critical infrastructure."

The countries will work together to introduce additional security and monitoring to infrastructure in the North Sea.

SAS sets Star Alliance end date

The airline SAS will leave the Star Alliance scheme on August 31st 2024.

SAS co-founded the Star Alliance, which is currently tied to 28 airlines, including Germany's Lufthansa, the US's United, Singapore Airlines, and Air China.

Air France KLM bought a 1.2 billion dollar stake in the airline last autumn and announced that it would join the SkyTeam alliance, which includes Delta Airlines in the US, China Airlines in China, and Korean Airlines in Southeast Asia.

Norwegian forests suitable for climate-friendly felling

Researchers have said that large parts of Norway's forests are suitable for a type of felling that can provide major climate benefits.

Up to 38 percent of areas in the productive forest may be suitable for climate-friendly felling, according to research from NIBIO, one of Norway's largest research institutes,

This is a type of felling where only part of the forest is felled, and afterwards, trees remain. This practice leads to forests sequestering more CO2.