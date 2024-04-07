Norwegian police to carry arms after threats against Muslims
Norwegian police said Saturday that on-duty officers would be armed following threats made against the Muslim community.
Police in Norway, like in other Scandinavian countries, do not generally carry arms.
But a statement said the police director general "has decided to arm police on a national level from today."
"The context is that of threats made against the Muslim religious community and the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr next week," the statement added.
Police spokesman Roar Hansen told AFP that mosques had received "threats".
Norwegian police were previously given permission to carry arms during the Easter period from March 27 until April 2.
Comments
See Also
Police in Norway, like in other Scandinavian countries, do not generally carry arms.
But a statement said the police director general "has decided to arm police on a national level from today."
"The context is that of threats made against the Muslim religious community and the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr next week," the statement added.
Police spokesman Roar Hansen told AFP that mosques had received "threats".
Norwegian police were previously given permission to carry arms during the Easter period from March 27 until April 2.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.