Norwegian police to carry arms after threats against Muslims

Police in Norway, like in other Scandinavian countries, do not generally carry arms.

But a statement said the police director general "has decided to arm police on a national level from today."

"The context is that of threats made against the Muslim religious community and the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr next week," the statement added.

Police spokesman Roar Hansen told AFP that mosques had received "threats".

Norwegian police were previously given permission to carry arms during the Easter period from March 27 until April 2.