Weather warning issued for spring snow in southern Norway

The weather warning takes effect from Thursday morning and covers most of southern Norway, including Oslo.

The warning will be in place until late Thursday evening. A yellow weather warning is the mildest of Norway's three weather warnings.

During a yellow weather warning, the public is asked to "be aware" of "challenging situations".

"(The snow) probably comes mostly in the south, where they get the biggest amounts of snow. It can be up to 27 centimetres in some places. In Oslo, it will probably be around 5-10 centimetres," state meteorologist Julie Solsvik Vågane told Norwegian newswire NTB.

"There will definitely be enough snow to cause quite a few problems. After all, it is April, and people don't expect snow to the same extent. It will be a wintry day tomorrow," she added.

Below you can see a post on X (formerly Twitter) of the weather warning.

Vi har gjort en oppdatering på farevarsel om snø ⚠️



Snøværet vil utover dagen trekke lenger øst på Østlandet og nord på Vestlandet ❄️ Langs kysten vil en del av nedbøren komme som sludd ❄️💧



Beregn god tid, bruk riktige dekk og kjør etter forholdene 🚗 pic.twitter.com/hUCV9TVplT — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) April 3, 2024

Public transport provider Ruter said that the weather was likely to pose problems for public transport and that it had taken preparatory measures ahead of the snow.

"We expect that this could affect public transport, and especially the buses," Øystein Dahl Johansen from Ruter said.

Network rail operator Bane Nor said it would have extra staff on standby if the weather affects rail travel.

Difficult drivers are expected in western Norway, where the precipitation will arrive in the form of sleet.

From the beginning of next week, the weather in eastern Norway is expected to improve, and temperatures of up to 18 degrees have been forecast.