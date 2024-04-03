Unions warn that 14,300 workers in Norway could strike

Advertisement

Up to 14,300 industry workers could strike if a deal isn't reached during mandatory mediation between the United Federation of Trade Unions (Fellesforbundet) and the Federation of Norwegian Industry (Norsk Industri).

"This first withdrawal will contribute to an effective strike that will hit the employer side hard. Should we end up in conflict, there will be more withdrawals," Jørn Eggum, leader of the United Federation of Trade Unions, said.

Some 134 companies across the industrial sector could be hit by the strikes.

Both parties began the forced mediation process after the first round of talks broke down in late March.

A deadline of Saturday, April 6th has been set for the mediation. However, mediation can also run into overtime to avoid a strike.

The current talks concern the industrial sector, commonly known as the frontline sector (frontfaget). These talks are typically the first negotiations because it's the sector most exposed to foreign competition.

Unions have said that they would push to secure a real wage increase for members in 2024 after years of stagnant wages.

At present, the strikes threatened would mainly disrupt industry, and the public shouldn't feel too many knock-on effects.

However, sympathy strikes in other industries could prove more disruptive, as could future strikes if other industries struggle to find an agreement.

This year, talks are on a full collective bargaining agreement, meaning negotiations will encompass not only pay but also other rights such as working hours, leave entitlements, and other provisions.

