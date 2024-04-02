Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Foreign workers on the continental shelf may need to pay Norwegian taxes

The Norwegian government wants to extend tax responsibilities to workers on the continental shelf even further by ensuring companies and employees earning an income from aquaculture pay Norwegian tax.

Earlier this year, new rules were introduced requiring companies that engage in mineral activities, offshore wind, and carbon capture and storage on the continental shelf to pay tax to Norway.

The proposal will be sent out for the consultation stage on Tuesday.

“We want to do something about this. We want to ensure that the community gets its rightful share of the values ​​created from exploiting our shared natural resources,” Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said.

The tax rate will be 22 percent and apply from 2025.

Congestion around cities to increase in coming years

By 2030, traffic researchers have said there will be around 20 percent more traffic around Norwegian cities.

The Institute of Transport Economics has said that the transition to public transport, cycling, and walking is progressing too slowly.

The main reason for the increase is the advantages of electric cars and the growing number of people who own them.

Norway’s largest cities and the state have urban growth agreements that aim to encourage the public to use public transport instead of driving.

Measures such as higher tolls are unlikely to dampen the increase in those using EVs too much.

Bergen Line reopens after closure

Train traffic on the Bergen railway line has returned to normal after a derailment in March.

Traffic had been disrupted after a goods train derailed between Arna station and Bergen on March 22nd.

The derailment was caused when a freight train ran a red light. A derailment caused issues to the tracks, meaning traffic between Arna and Vaksdal was affected.

Norwegian public split on controversial refugee policy

Just over a third of the public is in favour of a refugee policy that allows local authorities to choose which asylum seekers it will accept, according to a survey carried out for the newspaper Dagsavisen.

The survey results come after the authorities in Drammen controversially decided that it would only accept refugees from Ukraine.

However, 52 percent who responded to the survey said that it shouldn’t be down to local authorities to decide who they accept.