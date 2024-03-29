Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

New survey: 1 in 5 Norwegians experience isolation during the holidays

Holidays are often portrayed as a time for joy and togetherness, but for many, they remind them of how lonely they are.

One in every five Norwegians experiences heightened loneliness during the holidays compared to the rest of the year, according to a recent survey conducted by Opinion on behalf of the Norwegian Red Cross.

As the Easter season approaches, six out of ten respondents reported spending most of their time at home during this period. While some choose this solitude willingly, for others, it's not a matter of choice but rather a consequence of feeling excluded socially.

Red Cross President Siri Hatlen said, "Easter can be a quiet and painful time if you don't feel included socially."

Heavy snowfall expected in northern Norway

Yr, the Norwegian meteorological service, has issued a warning for heavy snowfall in northern regions, specifically Nordland and Troms og Finnmark.

In Troms og Finnmark, the risk persists due to strong winds causing snow drifts.

The affected area stretches from Vardø south-westwards beyond Kvænangsfjellet, with conditions expected to improve by Good Friday morning.

Drivers are cautioned to anticipate reduced visibility, challenging road conditions, and potential traffic delays and road closures due to bad weather.

Chinese tourists rescued amidst slippery winter conditions in Lofoten

A group of five Chinese tourists faced difficulties amidst slippery winter conditions while exploring the tourist hotspot Lofoten in northern Norway.



Ivar Bo Nilsen, from the police operations centre in Nordland, confirmed the incident to the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK), stating that the group was at Reinebringen.

One of the tourists slipped and was unable to move further due to fear of falling. Despite their efforts, the rest of the group couldn't assist.

Rescue efforts were swiftly initiated, with a SAR Queen rescue helicopter dispatched from Bodø, along with ground-level volunteers. Around 10 pm, the police confirmed the successful rescue and transport of all tourists to Bodø.

Reinebringen, a popular mountain in Lofoten, often witnesses accidents during winter.

Police respond to violent incident in Bergen

In response to a report of a violent incident indoors, armed police and ambulance services were dispatched to an address in Fana, Bergen, on Thursday evening.

According to Stein Rune Halleraker, the police operations manager, upon arrival, they swiftly gained control of the situation without any dramatic events.

Two people sustained minor injuries, with one transported to the emergency department via ambulance and the other receiving on-site medical attention.

No arrests have been made yet, but interviews with involved parties have been scheduled.