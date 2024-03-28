Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

The man had correctly chosen all six of the numbers which came up, as well as the "vikingtallet" bonus number, meaning he collected the entire 148 million kroner pot.
"That should not be possible. It's absolutely fantastic," the man said in a press release. "I will use Easter to let this sink in and then work out what we will use it for."
Norsk Tipping will give the man a free consultation with Dehn, a local law firm, who will advice him on how best to invest or spend the money.
Norwegian vocabulary: gjennom tidene - of all time
Storm Hans helps push 23 percent rise in cabin insurance claims
Norwegians last year claimed more than 1.3 billion kroner for damage to their country cabins, or hytte, a rise of 23 percent on 2022, according to figures from Finance Norway analysed by the insurance company Frende Forsikring.
"Storm Hans must take a good share of the blame for much of the water damage, but the number of claims for fire, burglary, window damage... and spoiled food in the freezer increased compared to 2022," Lill Cecilie Bjørndal Klementsen, a specialist manager at the insurance company, said in a press release.
