Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Norwegians stockpile eggs over border in Sweden

The continuing shortage of eggs in Norway has led to hordes of Norwegians crossing over the border to Sweden to stock up for their easter celebrations, the Nettavisen newspaper has reported.

According to the online newspaper, eggs have already sold out at the Maximat supermarket in the Swedish town of Svinesund, while the nextdoor Nordby Supermarket is limiting purchases to a maximum of three 20-pack cartons per household.

Many Norwegians do their shopping for Easter, Christmas and other holidays at border supermarkets in Sweden due to the lower prices for sweets, chocolate, and food.

Norwegian vocabulary: at hamstre - to hoard (literally "to hamster")

Norwegian man wins nearly 150m kroner in Viking lotto

A Norwegian man on Wednesday won 148m kroner in the Viking Lotto, the 15th largest sum ever won in a lotto in Norway, all of which are run by Norsk Tipping, the government-run gambling company.

The man had correctly chosen all six of the numbers which came up, as well as the "vikingtallet" bonus number, meaning he collected the entire 148 million kroner pot. "That should not be possible. It's absolutely fantastic," the man said in a press release. "I will use Easter to let this sink in and then work out what we will use it for." Norsk Tipping will give the man a free consultation with Dehn, a local law firm, who will advice him on how best to invest or spend the money. Norwegian vocabulary: gjennom tidene - of all time Advertisement Storm Hans helps push 23 percent rise in cabin insurance claims Norwegians last year claimed more than 1.3 billion kroner for damage to their country cabins, or hytte, a rise of 23 percent on 2022, according to figures from Finance Norway analysed by the insurance company Frende Forsikring. "Storm Hans must take a good share of the blame for much of the water damage, but the number of claims for fire, burglary, window damage... and spoiled food in the freezer increased compared to 2022," Lill Cecilie Bjørndal Klementsen, a specialist manager at the insurance company, said in a press release.

She said that it was important that people shut off the water to their cabins if they are going to be away for more than three days in the winter or more than 15 days in the summer.

She also advised people not to leave computers, iPads, jewellery, watches and other expensive items in their cabins, especially if they are visible through the windows.

Norwegian vocabulary: skadeøkning - increase in claims

Controversial Quran burner moves from Sweden to Norway

An Iraqi refugee in Sweden who stoked international outrage by repeatedly desecrating the Quran last year said Wednesday he was leaving the country for neighbouring Norway after Sweden revoked his residency permit.

Salwan Momika, a Christian Iraqi who burned Qurans at a slew of protests in Sweden over the summer, told AFP that he had left Sweden and arrived in Norway, where he planned to seek asylum.

"I left Sweden because of the persecution I was subjected to by government institutions," Momika told AFP in a text message.

Momika's Quran burnings sparked widespread outrage and condemnation in Muslim countries.