Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Published: 28 Mar, 2024 CET. Updated: Thu 28 Mar 2024 09:43 CET
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Norwegians have been flocking to the Maximat border shop in Svinesund to stock up on eggs. Photo: Maximat

Norwegians stockpile eggs in Sweden, Storm Hans pushes up cabin insurance claims, Quran burner moves from Sweden to Oslo and more news from Norway on Thursday.

Norwegians stockpile eggs over border in Sweden 

The continuing shortage of eggs in Norway has led to hordes of Norwegians crossing over the border to Sweden to stock up for their easter celebrations, the Nettavisen newspaper has reported.

According to the online newspaper, eggs have already sold out at the Maximat supermarket in the Swedish town of Svinesund, while the nextdoor Nordby Supermarket is limiting purchases to a maximum of three 20-pack cartons per household.

Many Norwegians do their shopping for Easter, Christmas and other holidays at border supermarkets in Sweden due to the lower prices for sweets, chocolate, and food. 

Norwegian vocabulary: at hamstre - to hoard (literally "to hamster") 

Norwegian man wins nearly 150m kroner in Viking lotto

A Norwegian man on Wednesday won 148m kroner in the Viking Lotto, the 15th largest sum ever won in a lotto in Norway, all of which are run by Norsk Tipping, the government-run gambling company. 

She said that it was important that people shut off the water to their cabins if they are going to be away for more than three days in the winter or more than 15 days in the summer. 

She also advised people not to leave computers, iPads, jewellery, watches and other expensive items in their cabins, especially if they are visible through the windows. 

Norwegian vocabulary: skadeøkning - increase in claims

Controversial Quran burner moves from Sweden to Norway

An Iraqi refugee in Sweden who stoked international outrage by repeatedly desecrating the Quran last year said Wednesday he was leaving the country for neighbouring Norway after Sweden revoked his residency permit.

Salwan Momika, a Christian Iraqi who burned Qurans at a slew of protests in Sweden over the summer, told AFP that he had left Sweden and arrived in Norway, where he planned to seek asylum.

"I left Sweden because of the persecution I was subjected to by government institutions," Momika told AFP in a text message.

Momika's Quran burnings sparked widespread outrage and condemnation in Muslim countries.

