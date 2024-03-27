Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Easter traffic to be worst during the afternoon

Plenty of Norwegians are set to be off work from tomorrow until next Tuesday, and many plan on heading to the mountains for an Easter vacation.

Busy roads are expected as many make their way to cabins, resorts, and family for their Easter trips.

“If I were going out to travel today, I would probably be on the road already now (7:30am) or wait until early evening,” Mette Brunæs at the East Traffic Centre said to NTB on Wednesday morning.

“The Easter traffic has been going well until now, but today, the last batch will be out on the roads, so we expect a lot of traffic between 12 and 4pm,” she added.

Easter Sunday, there will also be a bottleneck of traffic in the afternoon.

“If you drive in the middle of the day, be prepared for delays, especially around the big cities and on the most popular stretches and mountain passes,” Nils Karbø from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration said.

He added that Easter traffic wasn’t typically an issue in central and northern parts of the country.

Chocolate to get more expensive

A record cocoa bean price means that chocolate will likely get more expensive in Norway.

The jump in the price of the cocoa beans is due, among other things, to poor harvests in West Africa due to bad weather, forest fires and diseases. This, in turn, has led to a significant deficit of cocoa beans on the world market.

The price of sugar, another key ingredient in chocolate, has also increased in price this year.

Train with 110 passengers evacuated in southern Norway

A train which was on its way to Stavanger from Oslo S was stuck for two hours between Darbu and Vestfossen in Buskerud.

Technical reasons were the reason for the train becoming stranded. Passengers were moved onto buses at Vestfossen to complete the journey.

“The train has to stop until everything is ready and in order. We just have to regret this in the strongest possible terms. We want to run the trains on schedule and understand that sitting on a train and being so late is not very good,” Ole Andreas Skårland from Go-Ahead told the Norwegian newspaper VG.

Oslo discounted single ticket to change

The discounted single ticket on Ruter’s public transport network, which gets cheaper with the more you buy, will be phased out.

The discounted ticket will no longer be available after the end of this year. The average discount will drop from 20 percent to 10 percent for the rest of the year.