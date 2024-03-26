What will the weather be like in Norway over the Easter holiday?
Most people in Norway will be off work from Maundy Thursday until the following Tuesday. With so many in the country flocking outdoors to enjoy some spring sunshine, will they be left disappointed?
Outdoor excursions are popular during Easter in Norway, with plenty hoping for some early spring sunshine.
READ MORE: How Norwegians celebrate Easter
However, according to meteorologists, the Easter weather will be a mixed bag this year.
Public broadcaster NRK reports a clear divide in weather patterns, with northern regions basking in sunshine while the south braces for wet and grey days.
Northern and central areas can expect clear skies and pleasant temperatures, offering ideal conditions for outdoor activities.
However, temperatures in Troms and Finnmark may remain chilly, with sunny days offset by freezing nights.
Conversely, southern and western Norway will likely see a damp start to the holiday weekend, characterised by cloudy skies and intermittent rain or snow showers.
"Most of us will probably find it grey and wet at Easter. But don't give up hope," Marek Ratajczak at the Meteorological Institute told NRK.
The snow may be welcome for those looking forward to some skiing over Easter. However, many in Easter also enjoy the spring slush caused by softer melting snow. So, there may be some that'd be willing to trade the fresh powder for a bit of sunshine.
Popular destinations during Easter, like Hemsedal, Geilo, Gol, Oppdal, Trysil, and Hovden, can likely experience good snow conditions.
Weather patterns are expected to shift as the weekend progresses. While temperatures will likely rise in the south, the possibility of sun remains uncertain.
As the Easter weekend concludes, colder air from the north is forecasted to sweep across Norway, potentially bringing snow showers to coastal areas.
