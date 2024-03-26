Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Easter weather: Varied conditions across Norway

Norway is set for mixed weather over the Easter holidays, with weather ranging from snow to sun.

Meteorologists predict a clear divide in weather patterns, with northern regions basking in sunshine while the south braces for wet and grey days, public broadcaster NRK reports.

Northern and central areas can expect clear skies and pleasant temperatures, offering ideal conditions for outdoor activities.

However, temperatures in Troms and Finnmark may remain chilly, with sunny days offset by freezing nights.

Conversely, southern and western Norway will likely see a damp start to the holiday weekend, characterised by cloudy skies and intermittent rain or snow showers.

Weather patterns are expected to shift as the weekend progresses. While temperatures will likely rise in the south, the possibility of sun remains uncertain.

As the Easter weekend concludes, colder air from the north is forecasted to sweep across Norway, potentially bringing snow showers to coastal areas.

Oslo's new trams sent back to Spain for repairs

Oslo's fleet of brand-new trams faces setbacks as three require repairs following accidents.

According to Jan Rustad from Sporveien, the traffic operator in the capital, the new trams have already suffered millions of kroner of damage.

The damaged trams will be sent to Spain for repairs, and their expected return is late this year or early next year, local newspaper Avisa Oslo reports.

This development poses challenges for Oslo's public transport system, potentially impacting service availability.

Financial strain hits families at Easter

Around 45 percent of families with children in Norway feel financially strained this Easter compared to previous years, according to the Norwegian Red Cross.

This economic pressure is leading to increased demand for free services and assistance during the holiday period.

Marte Eika of the Red Cross highlighted the growing challenges faced by families in managing daily expenses.

She noted a significant uptick in requests for aid, with even those who have never sought assistance before reaching out for help during these difficult times.

Heavy snowfall hits northern Norway

There has been significant snowfall in the outer regions of Nordland and Troms, including Lofoten, Vesterålen, Salten, and inland areas of Troms.

According to feedback from plough crews from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, some areas are blanketed with up to 70 centimetres of fresh snow, creating challenging conditions for travel and transportation.