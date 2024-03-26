Five great restaurants for a dinner date in Bergen

Advertisement

There are plenty of reasons why you might want to get better acquainted with Bergen's restaurant scene.

If you're visiting for a short period of time, you might only have time to visit one or two, and you don't want to end up in an establishment that doesn't meet your expectations.

On the other hand, if you've (just) moved to the city, you'll want a good overview of its top restaurants so that you can safely take your significant other, friends, family, or business partners there for special occasions – or just a nice dinner.

Having a good overview of Bergen's top restaurants not only helps you avoid dining disappointments but also enables you to confidently recommend places to others.

And while there are many great restaurants in the city, we've singled out our top five spots to wine and dine in Norway's "Rain Capital."

A dish from one of Moon's multi-course menu. Photo by: Robin-Ivan Capar / The Local Norway

Moon (Marken Street 33)

Nestled in the heart of Bergen, Moon is a must-visit for foodies. At the time of writing, it is considered one of the best – if not the best – restaurants in the city. Be warned – the status comes with a hefty price tag attached.

Moon was launched by twin brothers Jules and Nicolas, who brought their passion for French cuisine and hospitality to life in the charming Marken Street near the Bergen central train station.

Jules is the head chef, while Nicolas is the restaurant manager and sommelier. Together, they have curated a dining experience that reflects their diverse backgrounds.

Since opening its doors in April 2021, Moon has quickly become a beacon for food enthusiasts and romantics alike.

To enhance the dining experience, Moon introduced a revamped menu layout in 2024, offering guests the choice of a 3-course (750 kroner per person + 600 kroner for wine pairing), 4-course (900 kroner per person + 780 kroner for wine pairing), 5-course (1,050 kroner per person + 960 kroner for wine pairing), or 6-course (1,200 kroner per person + 1,120 kroner for wine pairing) culinary experience.

Moon's commitment to quality hasn't gone unnoticed. It has earned praise from Michelin for its honest, classically based French cooking that incorporates locally sourced produce.

Bergen fish soup at Enhjørningen, photographed in January of 2024. Photo by: Robin-Ivan Capar / The Local Norway

Enhjørningen (Bryggen)

Enhjørningen is a beloved seafood restaurant, located along the lively (and very popular) Bryggen waterfront.

This seafood haven offers patrons a journey into Norway's coastal cuisine, boasting a menu full of freshly caught delicacies.

The restaurant's cosy, candlelit atmosphere sets the stage for an intimate dining experience, perfect for dates or gatherings with loved ones.

As part of the Smak av Kysten culinary network, Enhjørningen is committed to showcasing the best of Norwegian seafood while supporting local producers and fishermen.

Among the restaurant's offerings, you can expect an array of tasty main courses: from the No Fish Olsen, featuring entrecote of beef paired with pickled vegetables and a luscious port wine sauce, to the delicate Oven-baked Monkfish served with mushroom sauce and truffle gnocchi, there's something for everyone here.

Main courses range from 395 to 450 kroner per person, while starters and soups are generally around the 200 kroner price point.

Beyond the exceptional cuisine, Enhjørningen boasts panoramic views of Bergen's bustling harbour, adding an extra layer of ambience to the dining experience.

A dish in Agave photographed in 2023. Photo by: Robin-Ivan Capar / The Local Norway

Agave (Kong Oscars gate 2A)

Agave, just a 60-second walk from the Fish Market, is widely considered the best Mexican restaurant in Bergen.

With a glowing reputation that precedes it, Agave has quickly become a favourite among locals and visitors alike, drawing diners back repeatedly with its irresistible combination of great food, fantastic atmosphere, and professional service.

Whether you're a seasoned Mexican cuisine aficionado or a newcomer to the flavours of Mexico, Agave will likely hold up – and surpass – your expectations.

From the moment you enter the restaurant, you're greeted with warm hospitality and a welcoming ambience. Agave boasts charming decor and friendly staff eager to guide you through the menu and share their passion for authentic Mexican cuisine.

Diners rave about the Mole Agave, a standout dish featuring a rich and complex mole sauce. The tender and juicy venison is also popular, as is the ceviche rojo starter.

What sets Agave apart from other Mexican cuisine establishments in Bergen is its dedication to authenticity, with a focus on traditional Mexican recipes prepared from scratch using fresh local produce.

The menu (which you can check out here) also features classics like carne asada and tacos, all offered at mid-level prices.

A meat dish photographed at Bryggeloftet & Stuene during the 2023 winter season. Photo by: Robin-Ivan Capar / The Local Norway

Bryggeloftet & Stuene Restaurant (Bryggen 11)

Tucked away in Bergen's old town, Bryggeloftet & Stuene Restaurant offers an indulgent and authentic dining experience.

While it may lean towards the pricier side, with dinners ranging from 700 to 900 kroner per person, the splurge is justified for those craving a taste of traditional Bergen (and Norwegian) cuisine at its finest.

Situated along the historic Bryggen Wharf, this restaurant has become a beloved destination known for its commitment to heritage, making it a go-to spot for locals and tourists seeking a classier dining experience.

Whether you're visiting during the winter months or any other time of year, you'll find a menu filled with classic dishes that capture the essence of Norwegian cuisine.

One of the highlights of Bryggeloftet & Stuene is its traditional Norwegian Christmas menu, featuring favourites like reindeer steak and pinnekjøtt (salt-cured lamb ribs).

For those visiting outside of the holiday season, the Bergen fish soup is a popular choice, showcasing the region's freshest seafood and flavours.

Beyond the food, Bryggeloftet & Stuene provides a warm and inviting atmosphere, perfect for enjoying a meal in company.

A meat dish as a part of a multi-course menu at the 1877 Restaurant in May of 2023. Photo by: Robin-Ivan Capar / The Local Norway

Restaurant 1877 (Vetrlidsallmenningen 2, Kjøttbasaren)

Opened in 2013 by Christer Økland and his wife Ragnhild Børven, Restaurant 1877 occupies a storied location just below the iconic Fløibanen tourist attraction in Bergen's historical Kjøttbasaren.

It offers a semi-fine dining experience with a seasonal and modern twist.



From the well-used copper pots adorning the walls to the vintage dishes, every detail of the restaurant evokes a sense of history and tradition.

The restaurant places a strong emphasis on locally sourced ingredients from farmers and fishermen, ensuring that the dishes tell the story of the region's gastronomic landscape.

For dinner, which is served Tuesday-Friday from 4 pm and Saturday from 6 pm, it provides guests with an à la carte option.

Additionally, guests can select "The kitchen's choice," a set menu comprising dishes curated by our kitchen.

This menu includes multiple courses and is intended for sharing. The starting price is 895 kroner per person.

