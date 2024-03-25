Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Oslo rental prices have skyrocketed by 30 percent in three years

Recent data from Finn Eiendom, part of Norway's largest online marketplace Finn.no, revealed a 30 percent surge in rental prices within Oslo over the past three years.

As of January this year, the average monthly rent for an apartment in the capital stood at 17,900 kroner, compared to 14,400 kroner in 2021. This translates to an approximate monthly increase of 3,500 kroner.

This development isn't isolated to Oslo alone; similar trends of rapid price growth are observable across major Norwegian cities.

Jørgen Hellestveit, head of Finn Eiendom, highlighted the harsh reality of the rental market.

"Everyone understands that this leads to a very tough market for those looking for a rental property," he said.

Furthermore, Hellestveit estimated a shortage of 10,000 to 15,000 rental properties nationwide.

This trend aligns with findings from the organisation Real Estate Norway (Eiendom Norge), which reported a 7.7 percent increase in rental prices across several major Norwegian cities last year.

Train services on several Norwegian rail lines halted due to signal error

A signal malfunction is disrupting train services operating on the Hovedbanen (which runs between Oslo and Eidsvoll), Dovrebanen (between Eidsvoll and Trondheim via Dombås), and Gardermobanen (Oslo to Oslo Airport) routes.

Bane NOR has announced the closure of sections of the Trunk Line between Lillestrøm and Kløfta, as well as the Gardermobanen from Lillestrøm to Oslo Airport due to the signal failure.

The issue is affecting multiple services, including Flytoget, Vy's regional trains, and SJ's service to Trondheim.

Passengers are advised to check Bane NOR's website for updates on the situation and any alternate travel arrangements.

Kripos expresses concern over rising number of murder cases in Norway

Kripos chief Kristin Kvigne has voiced her unease about the escalating murder rate in Norway in a statement to the newspaper Dagsrevyen.

The remarks come in the wake of a tragic incident in Ål Municipality, Hallingdal, where four family members were found dead on Saturday evening, prompting a police investigation into the case as a murder-suicide.

"This is a harrowing tragedy for the family, the local community, and the entire nation," Kvigne said last weekend.

With 12 recorded murders so far this year, Norway has witnessed a sharp increase in such incidents. This increase follows a similar trend observed in 2023.

"We are concerned about this trend. There is a fear that the number of murders may surpass previous records," Kvigne said.

DNB expands to Switzerland

DNB, Norway's largest bank, is opening offices in Zurich, Switzerland's financial hub.

Scheduled to open on June 1st, the move follows the recent acquisition of a banking license.

The expansion aims to cater to Norwegians who have relocated to Switzerland for tax-related reasons.

Håkon Hansen, DNB's director of asset management, highlighted the bank's commitment to supporting its clientele abroad, offering services such as asset management and mortgage assistance.

The decision comes amidst a notable exodus of Norwegians to Switzerland seeking relief from Norway's wealth tax.

