TELL US: How do you make sure your children become bilingual in Norway

Advertisement

For foreign residents in Norway with children, the matter of bilingualism can be one that requires a lot of thought.

Which language do you speak at home? How do you help your child become fluent in or a native speaker of two, sometimes more languages? How important is it to you that they speak your mother tongue? Do you even want them to speak a language other than Norwegian at a young age?

We'd love to hear your thoughts and advice on this topic. Take a look at the survey below and let us know what you think. If the survey does not appear below click here.