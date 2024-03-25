Six amazing events not to miss in Norway in April 2024

Advertisement

Start of the Norwegian Eliteserien

The start of the Norwegian top-flight football season is on March 31st. However, most of the first matchday will be played on Monday, April 1st.

The perks of the Norwegian top league are the cheaper tickets and accessibility compared to other, larger European leagues.

The Norwegian league has also become a hotbed of talent in recent years, with several young players making their breakthrough in Norway before becoming stars elsewhere.

The most significant change for football fans in Oslo is the absence of Vålerenga, traditionally the capital's biggest club. After a turbulent few years, they were relegated last season.

However, Oslo will still have one club representing it in the top division. KFUM-Kameratene Oslo is the sports branch of the local YMCA and was promoted last season.

Last chance to ski

The beginning of April will represent the last chance for most people in southern Norway to either alpine or cross-country ski.

Alpine resorts will close for the season in April, and snow in cross-country areas will recede to make way for hiking trails.

The mild weather and the typical spring sunshine make it a great time to be outside, enjoying the last of the winter sports season.

Bergen City Marathon, April 27th

Scheduled for Saturday, April 27th, the annual Bergen City Marathon attracts runners from all over the world. The 2024 event will be its 12th edition.

The marathon offers various distances, including a full marathon, half marathon, and a fun run, all set against the backdrop of Bergen's picturesque streets and mountains.

You'll be able to enjoy the event's atmosphere at both the starting and finishing lines located at the historic Bryggen wharf in the Old Town.

Sami takeover at the Bodø City Museum

The Bodø City Museum will be transformed into a Sámi museum for the year from April 26th.

One of the exhibitions consists of 200 artefacts. The city museum will remain a Sami one for around a year.

Bergen Bonanza, April 10th-13th

The Bergen Bonanza is a highlight of the Bergen music scene. Between April 10th and April 13th, the Bergen Elvis Fest 2024 will take place.

Following on from a successful premiere last year, the Elvis-themed events will return for a few evenings once again.

Guest artists will have two full sets with twenty of Elvis Presley's best-known songs.

Bergen Vegfest, April 20th

Bergen Vegfest is Western Norway's largest vegetarian festival. Plenty of delicious food will be on offer at the event.

In addition to the food, there will be plenty of workshops and demonstrations. There will also be the opportunity to learn more about how food affects the environment, animal welfare and your health.