Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Two planes en route to Stavanger Sola evacuated after bomb threat

Two aircraft flying to Stavanger in Norway were yesterday forced to turn around and return to Copenhagen because of a bomb threat, Copenhagen Airport confirmed in a post on social media X.

Both planes were evacuated when they landed in Copenhagen.

"We can confirm that a flight to Stavanger has returned to Copenhagen due to a suspected bomb threat. We are working with the relevant authorities who have begun their work, and all passengers have been evacuated," the airport wrote before adding in a follow-up tweet that two aircraft, not one, were involved.

All passengers were "safe and well" in the airport, Copenhagen Police later tweeted. The airport said the matter has now been placed in the hands of the authorities' hands.

Norwegian media VG reported that a Norwegian Airlines flight to Stavanger was the first to be turned around, followed by a SAS flight with the same destination.

"The threat was so unspecific that this [second] flight was also asked to land," Copenhagen Aiport spokesperson Lise Agerley Kürstein told VG.

Conservative Party to allow beer in stadiums

Norway's Conservative Party said it would allow alcohol in Norwegian football stadiums.

"I would like for us to be able to do as in other countries: To be able to serve alcohol in the stadium," MP Turid Kristensen told Norwegian broadcaster TV 2.

"Both for the sake of the public, it is often pleasant, but also for the clubs, because it provides increased income for them," he said.

However, neither the Norwegian Football Association nor the Norwegian Sports Association are interested in a proposal.

New investigation into Labour Minister

The Control and Constitution Committee in parliament will ask Tonje Brenna several new questions to investigate whether she has breached her duty to provide information.

The committee had previously investigated her after it was revealed that she had approved the appointment of acquaintances to public boards.

"This is not a reopening of the competency case but a check to see if the information we received was complete. This does not mean that a control case has formally been opened, it is only an investigation," head of the control and constitution committee in parliament, Peter Frølich, said.

Interest rates will probably cut in September

The governor of Norway's central bank, Ida Wolden Bache, has said that interest rates will likely be cut in September.

"The interest rate path that we are presenting today indicates that interest rates will be cut for the first time during the autumn - most likely in September," Bache said at a press conference on Thursday.