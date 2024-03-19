Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Union wage bargaining talks start with risk of Easter strikes

Negotiators from Norway's umbrella union LO met with representatives of the Federation of Norwegian Industries on Monday at the start of national wage negotiations. The unions are threatening a general strike around Easter if they do not secure a real pay rise for members which is higher than the rate of inflation.

The two sides have set a deadline of March 21st for an initial deal, with mediation to follow and a strike possible on the week starting April 8th if a deal is not reached.

"This year it's the money that counts. People have gone through expensive times and interest rate increases, and can really feel that their wages are going less and less far," Jørn Eggum, LO's leader. told the NTB newswire. "This year we want to have a wage increase that is above the increase in prices."

Norwegian vocabulary: lønnsoppgjøret - the wage bargaining process

Netflix to make new series based on Jo Nesbø Harry Hole thriller

Netflix has announced plans for a new series based on Joe Nesbø's Harry Hole thriller The Devil's Star. The series is being produced by the UK production company Working Title, with Nesbø himself working on the manuscript in his debut as a screenwriter.

The Norwegian director Øystein Karlsen will direct the series.

The series will start with Harry Hole lying hungover and destitute in his apartment after being abandoned by his girlfriend. Filming is scheduled to start in the summer.

Norwegian vocabulary: innspilling - filming/recording

Progress Party calls for mosques to be monitored for antisemitic preaching

Norway's radical right Progress Party has proposed that mosques in the country should be monitored, with those found to spread antisemitic attitudes stripped of state support.

"We cannot allow ourselves to be naive," party spokesman Erlend Wiborg told the Vårt Land newspaper, citing a report, Attitudes towards Jews and Muslims in Norway 2022 ", published by the Holocaust Centre. "Attitudes come from somewhere. It's not as if anyone is born antisemitic."

Norwegian vocabulary: forkynnelsen - preaching

Driver in Norway jailed after 25 speeding tickets in 19 days

A Frenchman who had been in Norway for just over a month has been handed a 21-day prison sentence for amassing 25 speeding tickets in 19 days.

The 23-year-old, who travelled to Norway in search of a job according to local media, was caught speeding 25 times between February 6 and 25.

The worst infraction was on February 20, when he was caught at the wheel of a Kia driving 113 kilometres per hour (70 mph) in a zone with a speed limit of 70 km/h, according to a court ruling seen by AFP on Monday.

You can read the full story of the driver here.