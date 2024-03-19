Everything you need to know about travel in Norway for Easter 2024

Advertisement

Travelling by road

Norwegian schools break up for påskeferie (Easter holidays) this Friday (March 22nd) so you can expect heavy traffic on the roads out of the big cities starting from Friday afternoon and continuing over the weekend.

Typically well over a million Norwegians take to the roads over Easter to stay in their cabins or visit relatives.

There is also likely to be heavy traffic between Maundy Thursday (March 28th) and Easter Saturday (March 30th), and again on Easter Monday (April 1st) as people return home.

The E6 in Gudbrandsdalen around Lillehammer and the E18 in Agder tend to see delays over Easter,

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration has yet to issue its traffic prognosis for Easter (we will update this article when they do).

Rail lines closed over Easter

As fewer people in Norway tend to take the train on public holidays, Norway's track operator Bane NOR tends to schedule major track works for these times, and this Easter is no exception, although this year only one line is affected.

Bane NOR is closing the track between Drammen, south of Oslo, and Stokke between March 23rd and April 1st, with the segment replaced by buses.

Air travel

This year, there are no strikes directly affecting airports or airlines in Norway, but industrial action in Germany, Spain and the UK might affect Easter travel if you are venturing abroad.

Workers at Valencia's Manises Airport, one of Spain’s busiest, announced on Monday that they would strike from Maundy Thursday until Easter Monday.

The Lufthansa airline has come back to the negotiating table after cabin crew unions launched a two-day strike on March 14th. Should they fail to reach a deal, there is still a risk of further strikes hitting, perhaps over the Easter period.

Finally, border force workers at the UK's Heathrow Airport are also likely to decide on March 22nd on whether to strike over the Easter holidays, although laws on industrial action mean that April 5th is the earliest day they can cease work.