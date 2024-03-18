Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Norwegian government announces stronger road and railway links with Sweden

The Norwegian government announced it would undertake significant infrastructure projects to fortify connections with Sweden.

Norwegian Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård and Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine requires strategic enhancements to roads and railways linking the two nations.

Nygård also emphasised the importance of adapting Norwegian transport policy in light of a more unpredictable Russia and the expanding NATO alliance, which now encompasses Sweden and Finland.

Oslo Opera House to close for renovation in 2027

One of Oslo's most iconic landmarks, the opera house, will need to close to undergo renovations.

In 2027, the Opera House is slated for closure as part of a comprehensive renovation project, as the machinery that powers the stages will have reached the end of its expected lifespan.

Geir Bergkastet, the managing director of Den Norske Opera & Ballett , described the machinery as the "muscles and brains" of the stage.

The renovation requires replacing the entire control system and several other critical components, the newspaper Aftenposten reports.

Norwegian Coast Guard Command set for 2.5 billion kroner upgrade

Norway's Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram announced significant investments totalling close to 2.5 billion kroner for the Coast Guard Command, a vital component of Norway's defence infrastructure based at Trondenes near Harstad.

The allocation aims to modernise and enhance the command's capabilities for future operations.

Funding will be directed towards acquiring new boats, drones, boarding capacity, and infrastructure upgrades.

Norwegian study finds surge in cosmetic surgery

A recent Norwegian study has revealed a significant rise in the number of people opting for cosmetic surgery in the country, with 10 percent of participants reporting they have undergone procedures to enhance their appearance.

This marks a notable increase from 5 percent reported in a similar study conducted in 2008.

Professor and psychology specialist Silje Endresen Reme from the University of Oslo told the Norwegian news bureau NTB that cosmetic surgery's growing acceptance and prevalence are increasingly a means of addressing body image dissatisfaction.

"The number of beauty clinics is increasing like crazy, also in Norway," Endresen Reme said.

However, alongside this surge in popularity comes concerns about post-operative outcomes, as many people grapple with chronic pain following cosmetic interventions, she said.