Landlord or tenant: Who pays for white goods in Norway when they break?

Advertisement

Ovens, fridges, and washing machines—there's never a good time for them to break down. Sometimes, it can feel like they've chosen the worst time possible to pack in.

Unless the rental contract says otherwise, the Tenancy Act will determine how maintenance of the home will be distributed between the tenant and the landlord.

Unless otherwise stated in the contract, the tenant is responsible for maintaining items like smoke detectors, taps, furniture, and loose fixtures.

Things like fridges and washing machines that belong to the landlord can also be the tenant's responsibility to maintain.

If the goods are integrated into the kitchen, the landlord is generally responsible for repairs and replacements.

Then, there is the responsibility for why something has broken down. If the tenant has broken it, even by accident, the tenant must replace it.

Even if you may be required to cover the maintenance, it may be worth asking the landlord how old the appliance is (to determine how worn down it is) and whether there is still a warranty on the product. If there is a warranty, you can have it repaired or replaced without either party shelling out.

If the breakdown is due to a freak accident that neither party is responsible for, then it is down to the landlord to cover the bill.

However, if an item that the tenant must maintain is so worn or damaged that it may be cheaper to buy a new one than repair it, then the landlord must replace it. Therefore, if the fridge or oven gives out and it would be cheaper to buy a new one, this is the landlord's job.

Advertisement

The responsibility to replace the goods also means paying for any other associated costs and fixing the logistics. If an oven needs replacing, the landlord must order it. They may contact you to ask for measurements, wish to come around, have someone take measurements, or look at the problem.

If they wish to come to the rental property to take measurements, they will still need to follow the rules for coming—i.e., pre-arrange it with you. If they live outside the country, they may have someone come on their behalf.

Some goods will need an electrician to install them, while others can be installed by the landlord or yourself. If the landlord is responsible for replacing the goods, they are responsible for installation.

If the goods have an output of less than 25 amps and has two-pin plugs, then you can install it yourself if you feel comfortable. If the goods have a higher output, then a professional will need to install it.

Having a professional install the goods is essential for insurance purposes. This is because if insurers can prove the goods weren't properly installed, you won't receive any coverage in the event of a fire.

If you use a professional, then the landlord must pay. This also typically means that the bill must be sent to them if they aren't present when work is carried out. However, you may come to an alternative arrangement whereby they pay you back.

Advertisement

Getting rid of broken white goods is more of a grey area. Thankfully, most outlets offer a recycling service when new goods are delivered. If not, it might be the tenant's responsibility.

READ ALSO: How to legally dispose of unwanted furniture or white goods in Oslo

What if the landlord doesn't fix things quickly enough?

The landlord is required to respond to issues with the home in a reasonable amount of time. There isn't really a suggested time limit for replacing white goods.

However, you will need to factor in time for correspondence, ordering the goods, finding a delivery slot, arranging a time for the landlord to come around, and ordering an electrician. Therefore, even if they are on the ball, it could still take at least a week, if not more.

But if they really start to drag their feet, you have a number of options. You can issue verbal and written complaints, and if the landlord hasn't fixed the issue within a reasonable time, you can take matters into your own hands and then bill them for the expenses incurred. You may also be able to claim a rent reduction.