How to access free Norwegian lessons in 2024

Advertisement

The Norwegian government recently allocated 47 million kroner to continue subsidising Norwegian language education for immigrants, with the goal of promoting immigrant integration and workforce inclusion.

READ MORE: The language requirements for permanent residency in Norway

In a press release dated March 12th, 2024, Norwegian Minister for Employment and Inclusion Tonje Brenna emphasised the critical role of language proficiency in facilitating immigrants' access to employment opportunities and socioeconomic stability.

The aim of the subsidy program is to enable immigrants, including Ukrainians and other migrant workers, to quickly attain a level of Norwegian proficiency (B1 or higher).

The subsidy scheme, managed by the Directorate of Integration and Diversity (IMDi), targets immigrants who either lack access to Norwegian education under the Integration Act or have exhausted their allotted resources.

What you need to know about the program

The grant can be used by approved private and public providers of Norwegian education, and it offers up to 10,000 kroner per participant.

This funding is intended to cover between 80 and 100 hours of free training per person, with options for collaboration between providers, employers, and voluntary organisations.

That means that immigrants can access this subsidised language training through organisations that must first qualify for state funds allocated specifically for this purpose.

Current approved providers of Norwegian courses can apply and qualify for the subsidies, and it is up to each provider of the course to decide when the courses will be announced and provided throughout this year.

READ MORE: Why you should learn Norwegian even if you don't need it for work

Sabrin Timraz, a communication advisor at IMDi, told The Local that applicants will be able to apply for the courses once official providers announce the details and dates of the lessons.

Each provider will publish the details on when the courses will be announced and how prospective candidates can apply.

"Providers include municipal adult education centres, private educational centres, NGOs and non-profit organisations," Timraz said.

The IMDi also shared the full list of this year's recipients of the subsidies.

Advertisement

Who qualifies for the courses?

According to IMDi, qualified candidates include adult immigrants (18+) who don't otherwise have the right or obligation to attend free Norwegian courses as a part of their immigrant status, or those who have used up their rights can apply for the courses.

The courses are from level A2 and upwards, with the objective of reaching level B1 or higher.

Advertisement

You can find more information about the Norwegian training scheme on the website of the Directorate for Integration and Diversity.

Timraz also told The Local that immigrants can also inquire about other existing funds for Norwegian courses that NGOs and employers can apply for as part of the Kompetansepluss grant offer.