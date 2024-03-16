Spring snowstorm batters southern Norway

Advertisement

Flights to and from Oslo airport were halted on Saturday due to wind and snow.

Runways were closed at 10am, and arrivals to the airport were set to remain closed until around 4pm, airport operator Avinor said.

The winds in Oslo were the strongest experienced in the Norwegian capital for a year, according to meteorologists. Winds were measured at 75 kilometres per hour.

Strong winds felled several trees in the capital, causing damage to cars and buildings. Felled trees also brought two metro lines in the capital to a temporary stop.

Motorists were asked to allow plenty of time for journeys in southern Norway. Slippery driving conditions and buildups of slush were also reported.

Traffic operator at the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, Annie Serup, told Norwegian newspaper VG that there were a large number of minor accidents on Saturday.

Things were even more extreme in the lower Romerike region. There, motorists were asked to leave the roads. The region, to the north of Oslo, is home to more than 300,000 people, and several thousands residents were left without power for parts of Saturday.

The winds were forecasted to ease throughout Saturday.