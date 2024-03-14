Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Norway's government to slow cabin construction

The Norwegian government will tighten up the construction of leisure homes.

Tightened guidelines will mean developers will need to pay more attention to climate and energy, public broadcaster NRK reports.

It also wants to change the approach to building cabins. It wants to limit opportunities to establish new cabin sites, and would rather see existing areas densified.

"We cannot destroy nature above the tree line, where nature is very vulnerable. In pressured areas with many cabins, such as Lake Sjusjøen, we believe that densification should be done. Just as we believe that Oslo should be densified," MP and housing spokesperson for the Labour Party Siri Gåsemyr Stålesen told E24.

Airbnb surveillance to be banned

Landlords who rent out their properties via Airbnb can no longer place cameras in properties.

A surge in property owners using hidden cameras to check in on visitors has led to a number of complaints about Airbnb.

According to Euronews, "These changes were made in consultation with our guests, hosts, and privacy experts, and we will continue to seek feedback to ensure our policies work for our global community," Juniper Downs, Airbnb's head of community policy and partnerships, said in a statement.

Using cameras in common areas had previously been allowed if the guest was made aware of the cameras.

The new rules come into effect on April 30th.

Protests against increased retirement age

Trade union members from around 200 different organisations joined a protest against an increased retirement age on Wednesday.

"We want to show the resistance that exists at all levels in the trade union movement against raising the retirement age," Jorunn Folkvord, head of a pensions association, said.

The pension reform will be adopted in parliament next week. Two weeks ago, the government announced that it had secured cross-parliamentary support for the proposals.

Retirement ages in Norway will gradually be raised in line with projected life expectancy, starting with those born in 1964. The retirement age will be raised by around one year for every decade after 1964 one is born.

Elderly people in Norwegian nursing homes experience abuse

Half of the elderly people in Norway's nursing homes have experienced neglect or physical violence, according to a new Red Cross report.

The findings are based on interviews with 190 elderly people scattered across nursing homes in Norway.

"The findings are disturbing. Many are doing well in Norwegian institutions, but the picture we see also has many gloomy features. People who live in Norwegian nursing homes should feel safe. To ensure a good quality of life for people in nursing homes, enough staff and good care are needed," Secretary

General of the Red Cross Anne Bergh said.