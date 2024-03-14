Five things you can do at Norwegian pharmacies other than pick up prescriptions

Advertisement

Pretty much everywhere in Norway, from the big cities to the small villages and towns, has access to a pharmacy.

This is because they offer several services beyond just picking up a doctor's prescription or popping in to purchase some non-prescription medications.

Being able to offer such a wide range of services is both convenient for customers, but also frees up capacity in the wider healthcare system.

READ ALSO: Are there any ways to get a quicker GP appointment in Norway?

Blood pressure checks

Cardiovascular diseases are among the most frequent causes of death in Norway. One factor that contributes to cardiovascular disease is high blood pressure.

High blood pressure can't really be felt and must be measured.

There's also the risk of low blood pressure, which can also be a symptom of heart disease.

Many pharmacies in Norway take blood pressure readings for patients. Anyone over 16 can have their blood pressure measured, as can those under 16 with a doctor's note.

A blood pressure test typically costs less than a GP appointment, so it could help you save both time and money by doing it at a pharmacy.

Follow-up on medications

Starting new medicines can be a challenge, with side effects and fitting the medication into your everyday life potentially causing challenges.

Pharmacies offer a service where they can follow up with patients to check in on how they are getting on with new medication and offer any tips or advice they may have.

Advertisement

They can also answer any questions you may have about any potential side effects you are having.

Two conversations take place. The first after 1-2 weeks, and then after 3-5 weeks. The service is mostly for heart and cardiovascular medication. However, insight into diabetes medication is also now available.

Some pharmacies also offer guidance on how to get the best out of inhalation medication free of charge.

Mole scans

One of the first signs of skin cancer is a mole that changes in size, shape, or colour. Other symptoms can include parts of the skin that begin to look different from others.

Detecting cancers early is key to maximizing the chances of a positive outcome. Boots Pharmacies in Norway offer mole scanning.

Advertisement

Qualified health personnel at the pharmacy will first ask you a number of questions and potentially take photos of the affected areas.

This information and the scans will be sent to a qualified dermatologist. Then, within a week, a report from the dermatologist will arrive, telling you whether you should seek a doctor for a final diagnosis.

Vaccinations

It is possible to have vaccines administered at pharmacies. The seasonal flu vaccine is the most common, and you won't need a doctor's recommendation to take a flu jab.

However, you can take a full range of vaccinations at a pharmacy. Some of the options available are TBE, Hepatitis A and B, cervical cancer and more.

Vaccines for travel are also available. Typically, taking these vaccines may cost slightly more than at a doctor's.

Schengen certificates

When travelling with medication, you may need a certificate to take it overseas. This applies to certain sleeping and anxiety medicines, narcotics and strong painkillers.

The certificates are valid for 30 days and allow you to travel with the medications in question. To obtain a certificate, you will need a valid ID, passport and documentation of the medicine, such as the doctor to issue it, the strength, and the quantity.

Skincare advice

Some pharmacies will carry out a skin analysis for customers and then give them tips and advice on how to care for their skin, and which products could be useful.

One way of doing this is to measure the moisture levels of your skin. The analysis is typically free and non-binding – meaning you don't need to fork out for any expensive skincare products.

Vitusapotek has several specialist skincare outlets that employ specialist skin therapists. These are only available in Oslo, Bergen, Stavnager, Bodø and Tromsø though.