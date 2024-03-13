Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Conservative Party with healthy support

A right-wing bloc would secure a majority of 91 seats in parliament if an election was triggered, polling for NRK and Aftenposten shows.

The Conservative Party would be the largest party in Norway under the polling and secure 27 percent of the vote. This is the highest proportion of the vote since the conflict of interest scandal involving Erna Solberg emerged.

The popular former PM was deemed to be in a conflict of interest in several matters due to her husband trading thousands of shares, which went against parliamentary guidelines.

The Labour Party would receive 18.2 percent of the vote if an election were to be held.

PM announces focus on defence spending

Defence spending is high on the government's priority list as it begins devising its budget for the coming year.

"The situation out there requires us to take care of needs here at home," PM Jonas Gahr Støre said.

"Strengthening the defence is an investment that will affect the budget", he added.

This was echoed by Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum.

"Security for the country is going to be a main priority. When we are in the security situation we are in, a major investment in national control and good Norwegian defence becomes important," he said.

King Harald to remain on sick leave until after Easter

King Harald will be on sick leave until after Easter, his doctor has said, after his operation to have a pacemaker fitted permanently.

"His Majesty The King received this morning a permanent pacemaker," the palace said on Tuesday.

"The procedure was successful, and His Majesty is doing well," it said, adding that he would "remain in hospital for a few more days."

Terror trial for Oslo Pride shooter

The trial against Zaniar Matapour, who is charged with aggravated terrorism, continues on Wednesday.

Matapour is accused of opening fire outside two bars in central Oslo, including the gay club London Pub, on the night of June 25th, just hours before the Oslo Pride Parade was to be held.

Two men, aged 54 and 60, were killed and nine others were wounded. Matapour was apprehended by passersbys as he tried to flee the scene.

Experts have been at odds over the suspect's mental health. In August, two psychiatrists who examined Matapour found he was mentally stable at the time and, therefore, legally responsible for his actions, but a third expert came to the opposite conclusion.