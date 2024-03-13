How to spot tax season scams in Norway

Advertisement

More than five million residents are sent tax returns in Norway each year.

Depending on your situation, tax season may feel incredibly stressful. This could be due to getting used to a new system, or fretting over whether you will need to pay the tax man money back.

Scammers try to take advantage of tax season to defraud residents by playing on their confusion and nerves.

The bad news is that fraudsters are using increasingly sophisticated tactics to try to steal sensitive information or money from targets. Thankfully, you can shield yourself against tax-related scams in several ways.

The most common attempts are emails and text messages. When receiving an email, be sure to check the email address. Often, it will appear fake immediately. You can check numbers and email addresses against the official ones online.

However, email addresses and phone numbers can be spoofed to appear official – so this isn't always a telltale sign.

Correspondence from fraudsters is beginning to look increasingly official and they will try and implement the use of colour schemes and logos to trick people.

When it comes to the content of the email, anything with a link or QR code can generally be considered a scam.

The Norwegian Tax Administration has warned that it doesn't send out emails with unsolicited links and QR codes.

These links and codes typically direct users to fake websites that collect sensitive information about you or spread malicious software onto your phone.

The websites may appear legitimate, but if you accidentally fall for one of these links, make sure to check the URL.

Correspondence may typically use language to try to pressure you by suggesting that it requires your immediate attention or that you owe money or are owed money.

The best way to check if correspondence is legitimate is to go to the Norwegian Tax Administration's official website, where you can view correspondence the administration sent you.

This is because the tax authority has a digital mailbox and record of correspondence. You can check which documents you have been sent there.

Having a good overview of key deadlines and dates will also help you differentiate fraudulent correspondence from legitimate communications.

The end of April typically marks the deadline to file tax returns. Therefore, anything pointing towards a deadline or needing to do something before then needs to be corrected. Some will have even longer, such as the end of May, to submit their tax return.

Furthermore, the end of May is typically when it's confirmed that you have to repay money to the tax authority or that you'll receive a rebate. Therefore, don't be tempted or alarmed if you receive correspondence with links to pay/receive payment.

Norway's Tax Administration would also never demand credit card information or for you to input the information over the web.