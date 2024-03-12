Six cool and cheap(ish) places to grab a bite to eat in Oslo

Advertisement

Whether you're a local to Oslo or visiting for a few days, finding great places to eat is something of an adventure in itself.

Narrowing down this list to just six options has proved difficult, as in recent years, a number of great and affordable options have popped up in the Norwegian capital. Therefore, if we've missed one of your favourites, be sure to leave a comment.

Syverkiosken

Wooden hot dog kiosks used to be a much more common sight across Oslo. Syverkiosken is probably one of the last kiosks left, and it has become something of an institution for locals.

The sausages are made using a specific recipe for the current owner, and they try to use only high-quality meat and natural ingredients. A hot dog with bread costs less than a cup of coffee, meaning this Oslo favourite is an excellent source of energy for when you need to grab a quick bite to eat on the go.

Mad Love

Oslo's pizza scene has enjoyed a remarkable renaissance in recent years, and it was hard to pick one eatery when there was such strong competition in the form of Jungel Pizza and ZZ Pizza. All three can also compete on the cool factor.

Mad Love, located in Grønland, may be home to Oslo's best pizza. The New York-style pizzeria sells slices starting from just 64 kroner.

Pizzas come in various sizes, but a pizza big enough to feed two people will cost around 390 kroner, while a pizza for just one will cost around 240 kroner.

If pizza isn't your thing, there are several great places to grab a burger instead, such as Illegal Burger.

Koie Ramen

Given the cold weather in Oslo, it's no surprise that many might want something warm and nourishing.

Thankfully, Koie Ramen, located on Torggata near the city centre, offers both in bundles.

The ramen is considered the best in Oslo by some distance. All of the ramen cost less than 200 kroner, and the sides are very reasonable.

However, you will pay a premium for authentic Japanese lager or sake.

Another hot Japanese food spot is Izykaya. They offer small plates, and the restaurant's interior, atmosphere, and cocktail selection mean that its trendy reputation is richly deserved. However, be warned that you can't book at Izykaya and that the small dishes mean the bill can quickly add up.

Papa Rosa

Kebabs in Norway can be a strange affair if you are used to what's usually on offer in the UK or Germany.

Considered one of the country's finest places to grab a kebab is Papa Rosa at Bryn. Visitors are often impressed with the home-baked bread and the quality of the meat.

Kebabs cost 159 kroner, so not too much more than a coffee and a cake.

Bajit

Bajit is located super centrally in the Paleet Food Hall on Karl Johan Gate. The standout dish is the butter chicken, and at 189 kroner, it's a very filling meal for not a lot of money.

Sides like paratha and aaloo paratha are also a steal at 62 kroner.

The same restauranters behind Bajit run the hugely popular Masala Politics and New Dehli.

Another popular and budget-friendly Indian restaurant in Oslo is Punjab Tandoori in Grønland. However, some visitors are sometimes torn on the atmosphere and service.

Dalat Café

The Vietnamese restaurant has enjoyed a reputation as a not-so-hidden gem over the last few years.

The café is best known for its Bún Bó Huế. Dishes at the restaurant cost between around 200 kroner.

The low prices don't mean stingy portions, either. A main should be enough for dinner or lunch alone.

The family-run restaurant is located on the corner of Torggata and Osterhaugsgata, making it a fantastic starting point for a night out on the town or returning to the scene of the crime to recover from a hangover.

But what about the Norwegian food?

There are not many recommendations for Norwegian food on our list. However, we've got you covered. We've previously put together our guide on where to try authentic Norwegian cuisine in the capital.

READ MORE: Where are the best places to try traditional Norwegian food in Oslo?

Both Schøder and Kaffistova also serve Norwegian classics at more affordable prices. Schrøder is also the favourite hangout for detective Harry Hole in Jo Nesbø's popular crime novels. Dovrehallen is also worth a stop, but the atmosphere in the first two is arguably better.