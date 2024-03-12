Advertisement

Norway's King Harald pacemaker operation 'successful'

Published: 12 Mar, 2024 CET. Updated: Tue 12 Mar 2024 14:42 CET
Norway's King Harald pacemaker operation 'successful'
Norway's 87-year-old ailing King Harald will have a permanent pacemaker implanted in a procedure on Tuesday. File Photo: King Harald V of Norway stands on board the Fram XVI yacht on the first day of the 38th Copa del Rey (King's cup) Sailing Cup. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)

Norway's 87-year-old ailing King Harald had a permanent pacemaker implanted on Tuesday in Oslo in a procedure the royal palace termed "successful".

Europe's oldest reigning monarch, King Harald had to be repatriated to Norway on a medical transport flight on March 3 after contracting an infection while on holiday on the Malaysian island of Langkawi.

Upon his return, he was hospitalised at Oslo University Hospital, and the palace said at the time he would receive a permanent pacemaker to replace the temporary one he received while in Malaysia.

"His Majesty The King received this morning a permanent pacemaker," the palace said on Tuesday.

"The procedure was successful, and His Majesty is doing well," it said, adding that he would "remain in hospital for a few more days."

Harald needs crutches to get around and has suffered a series of health issues in recent years, but has dismissed speculation that he would follow the lead of his 83-year-old distant cousin Queen Margrethe II in Denmark and abdicate.

Crown Prince Haakon, 50, has stepped in as regent in the king's absence.

