Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Families in Norway struggle as inflation and interest rates surge

Inflation and interest rates have been climbing steadily for almost three years, placing significant financial strain on families in Norway, particularly those with children.

Recent calculations conducted by the Norwegian Institute for Consumer Research (Sifo) for the Norwegian news bureau NTB revealed that the average two-child family now faces an additional expense burden of over 177,000 kroner compared to 2021.

Morten Andreas Meyer, the general secretary of Huseierne, a Norwegian homeowners' association, emphasised the seriousness of these findings, noting the impact on family budgets.

"The figures from Sifo confirm how demanding the financial situation is for many ordinary households," Meyer said.

Norway's non-oil export hits all-time high

Norway's export of goods and services, excluding oil and gas, soared to an unprecedented level last year, reaching 1,225 billion kroner by the end of 2023.

This milestone marked the highest export level ever recorded in the country's history.

The findings come from a comprehensive report compiled by Menon on behalf of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO), the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO), Innovation Norway, Export Finance Norway, and the Norwegian Export Council.

Excluding the dominant oil and gas sector, the maritime industry emerged as a key player in Norway's export landscape.

Despite various challenges, the maritime industry demonstrated resilience and growth, expanding by two percent from the previous year.

Mobile phone ID rolled out at select locations in Norway

Starting Monday, people in Norway will get access to a new way to verify their identity: by using their mobile phones. This feature will be integrated into the BankID app, allowing users to carry their identification.

To activate this service, users will simply need to scan their passport or national ID card. Once completed, they will have a digital form of identification readily available on their mobile devices.

Initially, this feature will be accepted at select locations in the country, such as Vinmonopolet and the Norwegian Post (Posten), the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) reported during the weekend.

Elisabeth Hunter, the managing director of Vinmonopolet, highlighted the increasing number of customers who have been denied service at the stores in recent years due to a lack of valid identification.

The implementation of mobile phone identification is set to address such challenges.

Norway inks landmark trade agreement with India

Norway has finalised a significant trade pact with India, marking a new era of economic cooperation between the two nations.

The agreement, negotiated between the EFTA countries, including Norway, and India, promises substantial benefits for Norwegian exports, with zero tariffs on over ninety percent of goods destined for the Indian market.

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre hailed this agreement as potentially one of the most pivotal trade deals since the establishment of the European Economic Area (EEA).

"With this agreement, Norwegian salmon and mackerel will receive zero customs duty after five years. This gives Norwegian exporters a major competitive advantage compared to competitors in Europe and the rest of the world, "Norwegian Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre said.