Residents in Norway to be able to use phone app as valid ID

From Monday, BankID users in Norway will be able to upload their passport or national ID card to the app to use as ID.

BankID is a personal electronic identification solution used for verifying one's identity and signing documents online. For example, you'll likely need to use your BankID to log into your online bank account, or check your tax return.

Once you successfully scan your ID document into the latest version of the app, you will have a digital form of identification stored and readily available on your mobile device.

Initially available at Vinmonopolet and Posten

This feature will initially only work at select locations in the country, such as Vinmonopolet, the state-owned alcoholic beverage retailer, and Norway's postal service, Posten.

Elisabeth Hunter, the managing director of Vinmonopolet, said an increasing number of customers have been turned away at counters in recent years due to a lack of ID.

The implementation of mobile phone identification is set to address such challenges.

Beyond Vinmonopolet and Posten, the app could be used as ID when accessing other services in the near future.

Pharmacies, for instance, are exploring the possibility of adopting the new ID solution to streamline prescription pickups, enhancing customer service and operational efficiency.

Further details on how the BankID app could be used to verify one's identity will be revealed later in the week.

