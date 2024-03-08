Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

The government sets up a women's committee

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has announced that the government will establish a new public committee on women's occupational health.

"We are now setting up a separate committee to gain more knowledge, and not least look at what measures we can envisage, to reduce the differences and improve what is linked to women's occupational health," he told public broadcaster NRK.

The reason for setting up the committee is women have a higher sickness absence rate from work than men. A third of the total sick leave in Norway is due to conditions at work.

The sickness rate for women in Norway is around four percent and seven percent for men.

The Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration said that women are more affected by a number of illnesses, including depression and anxiety disorders, cancer, migraines and exhaustion.

Report: Schools can be the target of terrorism

The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) has said that schools could serve as a potential terrorist target for the third year in a row.

"Schools can also be vulnerable terrorist targets. For minors and young adults right-wing extremists, schools can be a known and easily accessible target, where people who are part of their image of the enemy can stay." PST wrote in its assessment.

PST said that a school attack was likely to come from a far-right extremist student but that far-right extremist attacks were still less likely than extreme Islamists.

Advertisement

PST has previously called on schools to refer them to any students suspected of radicalization.

Fast food packaging could change due to EU laws

New EU regulations will be felt in Norway as the bloc will ban disposable packaging on fast food. The rules are especially aimed at those who are served disposable packaging when eating in.

The proposal aims to reduce paper and plastic consumption. New rules could also affect the packaging of fruit, vegetables, and groceries too.

Norway to contribute more to Ukraine

Norway will donate around 1.6 billion kroner to Ukraine as part of a Czech initiative.

"This is an initiative to make progress in securing Ukraine the necessary ammunition to resist the Russian attack. The Czech Republic has collected support from several countries, and the Norwegian contribution will ensure that the initiative is fully funded so that it can be launched," PM Jonas Gahr Støre told Norwegian newswire NTB.

Advertisement

The money will be used to purchase ammo that is ready for use and can be sent to Ukraine.

"This is an initiative to make progress in securing Ukraine the necessary ammunition to resist the Russian attack. The Czech Republic has collected support from several countries, and the Norwegian contribution will ensure that the initiative is fully funded so that it can be launched," Støre said.